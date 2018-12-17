Singapore Is Discounting Biz and Premium Economy Awards, Including the World’s Longest Flight
Airlines continue to push award sales, with Delta constantly discounting a variety of routes, and American recently expanded its crazy cheap Economy Web Specials.
Today, Singapore has announced a new round of its “Spontaneous Escapes” where its offering 30% off select routes between the US and Singapore.
You can fly from Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO) and Newark (EWR) to Singapore (SIN) in premium economy (and business on one route) from 45,500 miles one-way or 91,000 miles round-trip.
To take advantage of the sale, you’ll have to book a seat by Dec. 31 for travel from Feb. 1 through Feb. 28, 2019.
Highlights include flights in Singapore’s A350-900 business class to and from Los Angeles for 61,600 miles one-way – that’s reduced from the usual 88,000 miles.
You can also hop on the world’s longest flight in premium economy from 49,000 miles one-way:
To search, head to Singapore’s website and plug in your desired departure cities and dates. The results will come up at the normal mileage rates, but once you click on the award, it will show the discounted price.
Here’s the breakdown of this deal:
Airline: Singapore Airlines
Routes: LAX/SFO/EWR to SIN
Cost: 45,500+ miles each way in premium economy, 61,600 miles each way in business
Purchase By: December 31
Travel Dates: February 1-28, 2019
Booking Link: Directly with KrisFlyer
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (3x on airfare plus trip delay insurance) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Singapore (SIN) in premium economy for 45,500 miles + $5.60 one-way:
Newark (EWR) to Singapore (SIN) in premium economy for 49,000 miles + $5.60 one-way:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Singapore (SIN) in business for 61,600 miles + $5.60 one-way:
There are other international routes that have discounted economy and business class awards, including flights between Singapore and Hong Kong (HKG), Beijing (PEK), Seoul (ICN) and more. Head to the Spontaneous Escapes sale page to see more.
Even if your Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer balance is zero, you can easily compile a bunch of miles through transfer partners. The KrisFlyer program partners with all of the major transferable currencies: American Express Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards and Citi ThankYou Rewards — and now Capital One Venture Miles transfer to the program at a 2:1 ratio. As a result, you can transfer points from cards like The Platinum Card from American Express, the Chase Sapphire Reserve, the Citi Premier Card and the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card directly to Singapore to enable these redemptions.
