Singapore Airlines to restart world’s longest flight in November — with a big change
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The world’s longest flight is ready for a comeback.
Singapore Airlines said Tuesday that it will restart its nonstop service between New York and Singapore on Nov. 9, even as restrictions remain on travel to Singapore.
However, there will be a new U.S. home for the route when it returns. The flight – which will resume with a schedule of three weekly flights – will now operate from New York JFK instead of Newark, as it had previously. The service will depart from JFK’s Terminal 4, where Singapore’s business-class passengers have access to the Swiss lounge.
Want more airline-specific news? Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter!
Singapore will continue to use its 253-seat Airbus A350-900 jet on the route, a departure from the ULR “ultra-long-range” version it had flown from Newark. The aircraft is configured with 42 business class seats, and 24 in premium economy. The remaining 187 seats are economy class.
The switch to the A350-900 is likely to be curious to some given that Singapore Airlines relaunched its New York service from Newark in 2018 with great fanfare for its then new ULR “ultra-long range” version of the A350 it initially deployed on the route. That variant of the jet was designed by Airbus specifically with such routes in mind.
It was not immediately clear if Singapore would have to limit passengers or cargo to fly the route with the A350-900, though the switch does mean fewer premium seats. Singapore’s A350-900ULRs seat just 161 passengers: 67 in business class and 94 in premium economy. There are no standard economy seats on Singapore’s ULR version of the A350.
The switch to JFK will tack an additional 3 miles on to the route, according to the Great Circle Mapper website, giving it a distance of 9,537 miles. Flight time is scheduled at 18 hours, 40 minutes on the Singapore-bound leg and 18 hours, 5 minutes on the return.
Singapore Airlines said moving the flight to JFK would allow it “to better accommodate a mix of passenger and cargo traffic on its services to New York in the current operating climate.”
Regardless of the airport, the service restores a route Singapore Airlines suspended in March as the coronavirus pandemic upended travel around the globe.
The crisis hit international travel especially, a devastating blow for in Singapore – an island city state with no domestic air travel.
But the resumption of the flight comes as airlines are trying to find a new equilibrium as a tepid recovery in travel begins to take shape.
Only at TPG: 18 thoughts for each hour of flying the world’s longest flight to Singapore
In the United States, for example, the number of passengers screened at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints topped 1 million on Sunday (Oct. 18) for the first time in seven months. It was a welcome psychological milestone for the industry, though the figure was still 60% below levels from a year ago.
It’s against that backdrop that Singapore Airlines will restart its longest flight.
“Despite the challenging times for the airline industry, there are some early signs of optimism about a recovery in air travel,” Lee Lik Hsin, Singapore Airlines’ executive vice president – commercial, said in a statement.
The flight also returns as countries look for ways to testing and other measures as way to ease travel restrictions that had thwarted international travel. In Singapore, the nation also is working on a so-called “travel bubble” with Hong Kong.
Still, the country remains closed for most short-term visitors. Americans are not allowed except for those who are dual citizens or residents of Singapore. Arrivals must quarantine for two weeks, according to the last update from the U.S. Embassy there.
For those optimistic that the restrictions will ease, there is some business-class space available for the flights — but not until 2021, according to a Tuesday morning spot check.
Dates with saver space for JFK-SIN include:
- March 2, 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 30
- April 5-6, 12-13, 26-27
- May 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, 24
- June 1, 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 28-29
- July 5-6, 13, 19-20, 26-27
- Aug 2-3, 10, 16-17, 23, 30-31
- Sept. 6-7, 13-14, 20, 28
- Oct. 4-5
More: When will international travel return? A country-by-country guide to coronavirus travel restrictions
Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.