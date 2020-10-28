Silver Airways returns to Jacksonville amid 3-city growth spurt
Silver Airways is putting its new ATR turboprops to good use as the coronavirus pandemic grinds on.
The Florida-based regional carrier will return to Jacksonville (JAX) this December after a two-year hiatus. The northern Florida city is the third new destination added by recently by Silver. Its others are both in South Carolina, where flights from Charleston (CHS) and Columbia (CAE) begin in November and December, respectively.
From Jacksonville, Silver will offer twice-weekly service to both Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Tampa (TPA) beginning Dec. 21, the airline said on Tuesday. The airline flies new ATR turboprops as well as Saab 340s.
The three new destinations come as Silver’s schedule remains down compared to last year. In November, the airline will fly roughly 58% of what it flew a year ago with the addition of Charleston, according to Cirium schedule data. That number is due to rise to around 73% of 2019 in December with the addition of Columbia and Jacksonville.
The map expansion comes as Florida continues to see a high number of new COVID-19 infections. The state reported a seven-day moving average of 3,543 new cases on Oct. 26 — up from a low of 2,009 on Oct. 10 — according for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Silver has limited frequent flyer partnerships with JetBlue Airways and United Airlines.
Silver previously ended service to Jacksonville, which it served from Tampa, in November 2018, Cirium shows.
Featured image courtesy of Silver Airways.
