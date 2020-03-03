Silver Airways’ Caribbean flights will soon be on brand-new ATR turboprops
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Regional carrier Silver Airways plans to operate all flights at its hub in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with new ATR turboprops from July, as it works towards retiring its fleet of Saab 340 turboprops.
The transition begins March 4, when Fort Lauderdale-based Silver will introduce its ATR 72-600s on flights between San Juan (SJU) and both St. Croix (STX) and St. Thomas (STT) in the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to Cirium schedules. The aircraft have 70 seats in a 2-2 configuration.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news
Silver will then replace Saab 340Bs, which have 34 seats, on San Juan flights on a mostly one-for-one basis over the next four months:
- Anguilla (AXA): ATR 42s operate four-times weekly service starting July 6.
- Antigua (ANU): ATR 42s operate twice-weekly service starting July 5.
- Dominica (DOM): ATR 42s operate daily service starting June 5.
- St. Croix (STX): ATR 42s and 72s operate up to two of three daily flights starting March 4, all flights starting July 5.
- St. Kitts (SKB): ATR 42s operate four of seven weekly flights starting April 5, daily starting July 5.
- St. Maarten (SXM): ATR 42s operate twice-weekly service starting June 6.
- St. Thomas (STT): ATR 72s operate twice daily service starting March 4.
- Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI): ATR 42s operate five-times weekly service starting June 5.
- Tortola (EIS): ATR 42s operate up to three of four daily flights starting April 5, all flights starting July 5.
Silver’s shift to ATR turboprops from Saabs in San Juan was first reported by PaxEx.Aero.
American Airlines codeshares with Silver on the latter’s flights from San Juan, including those operated with ATRs, Cirium schedules show. That might feel like something of a throwback for those who remember American’s former San Juan hub. ATRs featured prominently in that operation until the mainline carrier retired the last of them in 2013.
Related: Silver Airways brings the ATR 72 back to the mainland U.S.
Delta Air Lines is also due to codeshare with Silver on the regional operator’s Caribbean flights from San Juan.
Silver first introduced the ATR 72 last November, and the ATR 42-600 in April 2019. It operates 10 ATR aircraft, including seven ATR 42s and three ATR 72s, and has an order for up to another 40 of the turboprops, Silver spokeswoman Misty Stoller told TPG.
The airline plans to have four ATRs based in San Juan by July.
Silver aims to replace its fleet of 22 Saab 340Bs with ATRs in the future.
Related: American Airlines expands Caribbean reach with Silver codeshare
Featured image courtesy of Silver Airways.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.