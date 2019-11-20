American Airlines expands Caribbean reach with Silver codeshare
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Airlines is expanding its Caribbean map under a new codeshare agreement with Silver Airways.
The Oneworld alliance carrier will place its “AA” code on more than 180 flights Silver operates in the Caribbean from its San Juan (SJU) base, the regional carrier said Wednesday. The agreement replaces one American had with Seaborne Airlines, which Silver acquired in 2018.
The codeshare includes flights between San Juan and Dominica, Tortola, St. Thomas and St. Croix. American does not otherwise serve Dominica and Tortola, according to Cirium schedules.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
American serves San Juan, which it once considered a hub, from Charlotte (CLT), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Miami (MIA) and Philadelphia (PHL).
Earlier this month, Silver announced a new codeshare agreement with Delta Air Lines covering flights from its San Juan base. The regional airline also codeshares with JetBlue Airways and United Airlines.
Silver operates primarily Saab 340 turboprops but is in the process of replacing them with more modern ATR 42-600 aircraft. The airline introduced its first ATR in April.
Featured image by Silver Airways.
Flight Review: Good in small doses: Silver Airways (Saab 340B) from Jacksonville to Tampa
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.