Delta adds Caribbean codeshare destinations with Silver Airways
Delta Air Lines is expanding its Caribbean network with a new codeshare partnership with Silver Airways.
The SkyTeam Alliance carrier is partnering with Silver on roughly 150 weekly flights between San Juan and Anguilla, Antigua, Dominica, Tortola, Nevis, St. Kitts, St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. Maarten, the regional carrier said Wednesday. Delta frequent fliers cannot earn miles on codeshare segments.
The codeshare adds Anguilla, Dominica, Tortola, Nevis, St. Kitts and St. Croix to Delta’s map, according to Cirium schedule data.
The new Delta-Silver partnership replaces a previous agreement with Seaborne Airlines, which Silver acquired in 2018. The deal added a San Juan hub to Silver’s Florida-focused route map.
A codeshare lets one airline market a flight operated by another as its own, selling joint itineraries with — at least in theory — seamless connections. The arrangements typically allow each carrier to expand the reach of their respective networks.
Delta joins JetBlue Airways and United Airlines as codeshare partners of Silver.
Silver operates primarily Saab 340 turboprops but is in the process of replacing them with more modern ATR 42-600 aircraft. The airline introduced its first ATR in April.
Featured image courtesy of Silver Airways.
