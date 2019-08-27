This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Delta Air Lines, which traces its origins to crop dusters in the southern US, adopted its current name in 1928 and has grown into one of the airline industry’s iconic companies.

This decade, Delta has been buoyed by recognition for on-time flights and high customer-satisfaction levels. Its crews are easy to spot in newly updated uniforms by Zac Posen. Delta briefly became the world’s largest carrier following its 2008 acquisition of Northwest, although it was overtaken by United after that airline’s merger with Continental in 2010.

Delta recently reclaimed the title of world’s largest airline by revenue, at least during the second quarter of 2019. Delta also has long operated the largest airline hub in the world at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Here’s what else you need to know about Delta:

Headquarters: Atlanta

CEO: Ed Bastian

Destinations: 304 in 52 countries

Hubs: Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York JFK, New York LaGuardia, Salt Lake City and Seattle

Focus cities: Austin, Texas; Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky; Nashville; Raleigh/Durham and San Jose, California

Daily Departures: Around 5,000

Frequent-flier Program: SkyMiles

Frequent-flier Alliance: SkyTeam

Busiest Airports by Number of Delta Passengers in 2018

  1. Atlanta (81.98 million)
  2. Minneapolis-St. Paul (26.06 million)
  3. Detroit (25.16 million)
  4. Salt Lake City (17.05 million)
  5. New York John F. Kennedy (16.63 million)
  6. Los Angeles (13.78 million)
  7. New York LaGuardia (11.98 million)
  8. Seattle (11.02 million)
  9. Boston (6.87 million)
  10. Orlando (6.30 million)

Source: Diio by Cirium 

Delta’s Busiest Airports by Average Daily Departures in 2018

  1. Atlanta (918)
  2. Detroit (387)
  3. Minneapolis-St. Paul (367)
  4. Salt Lake City (240)
  5. New York LaGuardia (218)
  6. New York John F. Kennedy (196)
  7. Los Angeles (147)
  8. Seattle (141)
  9. Boston (91)
  10. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky (64)

Source: Diio by Cirium 

Planes in Delta’s Fleet (Including Regional Affiliates)

  • Boeing 777 (18)
  • Boeing 767 (77)
  • Boeing 757 (116)
  • Boeing 737 (217)
  • Boeing 717 (91)
  • Airbus A350 (13)
  • Airbus A330 (44)
  • Airbus A321 (83)
  • Airbus A320 (62)
  • Airbus A319 (57)
  • Airbus A220 (18)
  • McDonnell-Douglas MD-88 (74)
  • McDonnell-Douglas MD-90 (34)
  • Canadair CRJ900 (158)
  • Canadair CRJ700 (42)
  • Canadair CRJ200 (119)
  • Embraer E175 (106)
  • Embraer E170 (22)

Source: Delta Air Lines 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019

Featured photo by Alberto Riva/TPG

Zach Wichter covers the aviation industry for TPG. He previously worked for The New York Times.

