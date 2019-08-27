This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta Air Lines, which traces its origins to crop dusters in the southern US, adopted its current name in 1928 and has grown into one of the airline industry’s iconic companies.
This decade, Delta has been buoyed by recognition for on-time flights and high customer-satisfaction levels. Its crews are easy to spot in newly updated uniforms by Zac Posen. Delta briefly became the world’s largest carrier following its 2008 acquisition of Northwest, although it was overtaken by United after that airline’s merger with Continental in 2010.
Delta recently reclaimed the title of world’s largest airline by revenue, at least during the second quarter of 2019. Delta also has long operated the largest airline hub in the world at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Related: 5 Things You Need to Know About Delta SkyMiles
Here’s what else you need to know about Delta:
Headquarters: Atlanta
CEO: Ed Bastian
Destinations: 304 in 52 countries
Hubs: Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York JFK, New York LaGuardia, Salt Lake City and Seattle
Focus cities: Austin, Texas; Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky; Nashville; Raleigh/Durham and San Jose, California
Daily Departures: Around 5,000
Frequent-flier Program: SkyMiles
Frequent-flier Alliance: SkyTeam
Related: Delta Air Lines Says Boston Is Now One of Its Hub Cities
Busiest Airports by Number of Delta Passengers in 2018
- Atlanta (81.98 million)
- Minneapolis-St. Paul (26.06 million)
- Detroit (25.16 million)
- Salt Lake City (17.05 million)
- New York John F. Kennedy (16.63 million)
- Los Angeles (13.78 million)
- New York LaGuardia (11.98 million)
- Seattle (11.02 million)
- Boston (6.87 million)
- Orlando (6.30 million)
Source: Diio by Cirium
Related: The Best Credit Cards for Airline Lounge Access
Delta’s Busiest Airports by Average Daily Departures in 2018
- Atlanta (918)
- Detroit (387)
- Minneapolis-St. Paul (367)
- Salt Lake City (240)
- New York LaGuardia (218)
- New York John F. Kennedy (196)
- Los Angeles (147)
- Seattle (141)
- Boston (91)
- Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky (64)
Source: Diio by Cirium
Planes in Delta’s Fleet (Including Regional Affiliates)
- Boeing 777 (18)
- Boeing 767 (77)
- Boeing 757 (116)
- Boeing 737 (217)
- Boeing 717 (91)
- Airbus A350 (13)
- Airbus A330 (44)
- Airbus A321 (83)
- Airbus A320 (62)
- Airbus A319 (57)
- Airbus A220 (18)
- McDonnell-Douglas MD-88 (74)
- McDonnell-Douglas MD-90 (34)
- Canadair CRJ900 (158)
- Canadair CRJ700 (42)
- Canadair CRJ200 (119)
- Embraer E175 (106)
- Embraer E170 (22)
Source: Delta Air Lines 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019
Featured photo by Alberto Riva/TPG
Related: Choosing the Best Credit Card for Delta Flyers
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.