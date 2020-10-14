Silver Airways expands to Charleston, South Carolina, with 3 new routes
Florida-based regional carrier Silver Airways is resuming the growth it put on hiatus early in the coronavirus pandemic with plans to land in Charleston, South Carolina, in November.
The airline will launch three new routes between Charleston (CHS) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Orlando (MCO) and Tampa (TPA) on Nov. 23, Silver unveiled on Oct. 13. The flights will operate three-times weekly on each route with new ATR 42 and 72 turboprops.
Silver’s expansion plans come as air travel in the Sun Belt has recovered faster than other places in the U.S. Many airlines have piled on with new flights to Florida, including JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, while Silver is taking the unique approach of connecting two warmer-weather destinations within the South.
“As the southeastern United States safely re-opens, Silver welcomes back military, leisure, and business travelers with Silver’s low fares and reliable service,” Steve Rossum, CEO of Silver, said in a statement.
The additions come as Silver plans to fly roughly 60% of what it flew a year ago in November, according to Cirium schedules. The airline’s international operations between Florida and the Bahamas is scheduled at barely a third of what it was in 2019.
Silver had planned to begin Charleston service in May but put those on hold amid coronavirus travel restrictions.
American Airlines, JetBlue Airways and United Airlines frequent flyers can earn miles on select Silver flights. However, none of these agreements appear to include the new Charleston service yet.
Separately, Silver may be retrenching in New England. The airline lost the government contract to provide essential air service to Bar Harbor, Maine (BHB), to Cape Air in September. Silver has appealed the decision. However, with local support for Cape Air, it is unclear whether they will succeed.
Silver flew between Boston Logan (BOS) and Bar Harbor under a codeshare with JetBlue. However, JetBlue frequent flyers can also earn and redeem points on Cape Air flights.
