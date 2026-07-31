If you're looking for amazing ways to use your Marriott Bonvoy points beyond just a hotel stay, then Marriott Bonvoy Moments might be just what you're searching for.

Recently, TPG's Editor-in-Chief, Nick Ewen, experienced a Marriott Moment that included accommodations and tickets for a FIFA World Cup game in Seattle. And as we've covered before, these curated packages are available from time to time for epic events like the Super Bowl, too.

But don't think these Moments are just for sports lovers; one of my favorite oceanfront hotels is offering a package for foodies and beach lovers in one of the most sought-after destinations for points enthusiasts — Hawaii.

Hawaiian-themed package with VIP access

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa is offering a package that includes VIP tickets to the 16th annual, celebrity chef-filled Hawaii Food & Wine Festival coupled with a four-night stay in the resort's Lahaina Oceanfront Suite. The package is listed on Marriott Bonvoy Moments' "Coming Soon" section, with live bidding open from Aug. 3 to Aug. 31. The opening bid starts at just 200,000 Marriott Bonvoy points.

This is a truly a fantastic deal given what's included; oceanfront suites alone at Sheraton Maui start at 229,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night, general admission to the festival starts at $100 and the package includes VIP event access you can't purchase on your own.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 3 Sheraton Maui pool cabana 0 1 2

Here's what's included:

A four-night stay in Sheraton Maui's Lahaina Oceanfront Suite

VIP access to the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival's

Access to an exclusive VIP lounge featuring curated tastings from Josh Feathers of Blackberry Farm, alongside culinary legends Michael Mina and Jonathan Waxman, and premium Champagne, wine and cocktail pairings.

The package also includes a signed copy of Taste Our Love for the Land from James Beard award-winning chefs Alan Wong and Roy Yamaguchi — pioneers of modern Hawaiian cuisine.

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

And because this is Maui, and you are on vacation, the resort has added a few extra touches to enhance your Hawaiian experience:

Daily breakfast

Daily Black Rock Shave Ice vouchers (try my favorite — vanilla coconut)

A poolside cabana day with lunch and snorkel gear

Dinner for two at Sheraton Maui's new flagship restaurant

VIP early-entry access to the festival grand tasting

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TPG got an early preview of the package elements — check out my resort experience:

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Bottom line

Ocean view from Sheraton Maui

If you're looking for a fun way to spend your Marriott Bonvoy points on a relaxing Hawaiian beach vacation coupled with award-winning chef creations, take a look at this new Marriott Moments package before the bidding ends on Aug. 31.