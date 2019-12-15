San Francisco airport gets a second Priority Pass lounge
Bay Area fliers, rejoice. The Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at San Francisco airport (SFO) will be open to Priority Pass members starting tomorrow, December 16th.
As was first reported by One Mile at a Time, the Virgin Clubhouse recently completed a month long renovation and will welcome Priority Pass visitors daily between the hours of 6 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. This lounge is located in Concourse A of SFO just past security on level 5. Do note the restricted hours.
If you’re looking to access the Clubhouse, we’ve got a full guide to getting a Priority Pass for free. Depending on your membership, you’ll be able to bring in up to two guests for a maximum stay of three hours.
This will be the fourth Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse to join the Priority Pass network, along with the Clubhouses in Los Angeles (LAX), Newark (EWR) and Washington-Dulles (IAD).
Concourse A at SFO is home to a host of international airlines, as well as U.S. based Alaska, Frontier, Hawaiian and Sun Country. Note that there’s also a Priority Pass-accessible Air France-KLM lounge in Concourse A if the Clubhouse gets too busy.
In terms of amenities, the Clubhouse has plenty of seating, free Wi-Fi and a shower, so this could be a great place to freshen up if you’re connecting from a red-eye flight.
While Virgin Clubhouses are known as some of the best international business-class lounges, don’t get your culinary hopes up if you’re visiting with Priority Pass. Though the physical space will definitely be an improvement to sitting in the terminal, the food and beverage options will be watered down during the Priority Pass hours.
Either way, something is better than nothing. If you’re traveling through SFO’s Concourse A, be sure to add the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse to the list of lounges you can access with a Priority Pass membership.
Priority Pass membership as a credit card benefit
A Priority Pass Select membership is included with the following premium credit cards, although enrollment is required. Note that this list doesn’t include cards that are no longer available to new applicants or are invitation-only.
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: Membership is included for both cardholders and authorized users, along with two guests. The card costs $450 annually, plus $75 for an authorized user.
- The Platinum Card® from American Express and the Business Platinum® Card from American Express $550 (see rates & fees) and $595 annual fees (see rates & fees), respectively. Access for both primary card holders and authorized users, along with two guests. Platinum cardmembers can also access Delta Sky Club lounges when they’re traveling on a Delta flight the same day, with guest access at a reduced fee ($29 per person for up to two guests); Airspace lounges (with two guests); Escape lounges (with two guests) and American Express Centurion Lounges (with two guests). Authorized users cost $175 annually for the personal card (see rates & fees) and $300 for the business version (see rates & fees).
- Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express: Primary cardholders receive a Priority Pass Select membership for themselves and two guests. There’s a $450 annual fee (see rates & fees) for this card.
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: This card offers a Priority Pass Select membership with unlimited complimentary access for the primary cardholder and two guests. The card has a $450 annual fee (see rates & fees).
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card: This card includes a Priority Pass membership; however it offers only 10 free visits a year with no free guests. You can visit by yourself 10 times or visit once with nine guests. After that, you’ll have to pay a $32 fee per person per visit. There’s a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees) for this card.
- U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card: This card comes with a limited Priority Pass Select membership for one cardmember per account, including authorized users. The member will receive complimentary access to participating lounges for the first four visits as well as four individual guest visits. After the free visits are used, the discounted $32-per-visit entry fee will apply to cardholders and guests. There’s a $400 annual fee for this card.
- Citi Prestige® Card: Cardholders and authorized users both get Priority Pass Select with access for immediate family members (a spouse, children or domestic partner) or up to two guests. The annual fee is $495, and the primary cardholder may add authorized users for $75.
