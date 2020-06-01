News

Seychelles begins to reopen, but there’s some big catches

 Zach Wichter
5m ago

The Seychelles are thought of as a luxury destination by most, and as the Indian Ocean vacation spot prepares to allow visitors again, it’s doing little to disabuse that notion — at least in the early stages.

Beginning this month, foreigners will again be permitted to vacation in the Seychelles, but the government’s tourism ministry is only looking for “high-end” visitors for now, according to Seychelles Nation.

“Only visitors traveling on private jets and chartered flights, and who will be heading off directly to remote island resorts, will be allowed in,” the outlet reported.

Visitors will not be allowed to leave their island resorts during their stay this month.

Commercial flights will begin again in July, but the government said it expects visitor numbers to be limited for a while even once they resume.

Tourists will be required to be tested for COVID-19 48 hours before they arrive, and will have to present proof of their lodging arrangements before being granted entry.

(Photo by Ethan Steinberg/The Points Guy)
(Photo by Ethan Steinberg/The Points Guy)

 

Visitors will be charged $50 to support local public health measures, and the tourism department is planning to introduce an app that will track tourists’ movements to facilitate contact tracing.

Getting there

For now, Seychelles Airport remains closed to commercial traffic, but some regular flights are expected to resume in July.

 

Where to stay

If you have a private jet, or are looking to plan a trip a few months down the road, check out some of TPG’s past coverage for advice on where to stay.

Featured photo by Buena Vista Images/Getty Images.

 

 

Zach Wichter covers the aviation industry for TPG. He previously worked for The New York Times.
