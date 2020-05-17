Seattle’s Paine Field suspends flights through Aug. 1
Flights at Seattle’s Paine Field will be temporarily suspended from May 22, thru July 31, 2020, to do already scheduled aircraft ramp maintenance and repairs. The airport, managed by Propeller Airports, will take advantage of a major drop in passengers due to the coronavirus pandemic to expedite repair projects originally scheduled to be done in phases over four months in 2020.
The move was approved by the airport’s two airlines, United and Alaska, and the FAA. Before the pandemic, the airport had 24 daily flights; that plummeted to five after airlines cut huge swathes of their networks after the pandemic hit in March.
Paine Field, north of downtown Seattle, opened for passenger service on March 4, 2019. It was designed to be an alternative for residents of Snohomish County and surrounding areas who don’t want to make the 40-mile drive south to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). The airport has been lauded for a departures area that feels like you’re in a business-class lounge, rather than a generic cramped area with limited seating.
A center atrium separates two gate areas with leather lounge chairs, couches, and traditional bar seating, plus restaurant-style seating. Almost every single seat in the departures area has one or more power outlets.
Between March 4, 2019, and now, more than 8,560 flights have departed to 11 nonstop destinations and more than 1 million passengers have been served.
Featured photo by Max Prosperi/The Points Guy
