You can now rent the Royal Family of Jaipur’s palace through Airbnb
Ever dreamed of living like a royal, even for just a night or two? Well, here’s your chance.
Jaipur’s royal family has just listed a room in the City Palace of Jaipur on Airbnb. Jaipur, known as the Pink City, is a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its architecture, gardens, courtyards and museums. For a mere $7,939 per night, you can stay in the luxurious one-bedroom, one-bathroom Gudliya Suite, which comes with a private indoor swimming pool and a personal butler. You’ll even have Maharaja Padmanabh Singh, Jaipur’s King, as your host. His Highness told Architectural Digest, “the suite leaves no stone unturned in an opulent and relaxed stay.”
The palace, which was built in 1727 by the royal founder of Jaipur, still houses the city’s royal family today. Many prominent guests have stayed there in the past, too, including Oprah Winfrey; Diana, Princess of Wales; and Jackie Kennedy. But if dropping nearly $8,000 a night on a suite sounds excessive, rest assured that proceeds from the rental will go the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation, a nonprofit working to develop and empower underprivileged communities in the area.
This isn’t the first time Airbnb has offered up a notable location on its platform. In the past, travelers have been able to sleep in the Goodyear Blimp for just $150 per night. Or, you could score a night in the fantasy suite from the latest season of “The Bachelorette” for only $73 a night.
If you do decide to splurge on a night at the palace (or a week if you’re feeling extra fancy), there are a number of ways to maximize your stay. For example, Delta SkyMiles members can earn one Delta mile per dollar spent when booking through this link and entering your SkyMiles number.
You should also use a credit card that earns bonus points for Airbnb stays, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve and the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, which earn 3x points and 2x points on travel, respectively. With 3x Chase Ultimate Rewards points on travel and points currently valued at 2 about cents a piece based on TPG’s most recent valuations, paying with the Chase Sapphire Reserve is a surefire way to earn a 6% return on your stay, which can really add up if your rental prices in the $8,000 per night range.
The Bank of America®️ Premium Rewards®️ Visa®️ credit card and the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card are also smart cards to use to pay for an Airbnb, as you’ll earn 2x points on travel purchases.
