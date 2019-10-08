This unreal Airbnb will let you sleep in the Goodyear Blimp from just $150 per night
If you’ve always wanted to spend the night inside the Goodyear Blimp (and if not, why haven’t you?) then we have your dream Airbnb listing.
The Goodyear Blimp will be listed on Airbnb on Oct. 15, and if you’re one of the lucky few to book, you’ll be able to take advantage of a one-night stay between October 22–24.
Even better? The reservation is only $150 a night. Just keep in mind that the Blimp will be firmly planted on the ground.
“Just like any host, we will be opening up our home to give the guests the best experience,” Goodyear’s Chief Pilot Jerry Hissem told USA TODAY. “They will have a tour of our facilities, highlighting our 100-year history and 60+ years of covering college football games. They will get to enjoy Wingfoot Lake and the complete tailgate experience. And, they will get to meet many of our crew and learn about the blimp.”
According to USA TODAY, guests will receive some pretty sweet amenities, including access to a football lounge where you can watch games, a lakefront spot with a grill and fire pit and tickets and swag to the Michigan vs. Notre Dame game, which takes place Oct. 26.
If you’re wondering how to get to Mogadore, Ohio, you’ll be glad to know that you have several options. The town is about a 12-minute drive from Akron-Canton Airport (CAK), which offers nonstop service on the three major carriers to cities like Atlanta (ATL), Newark (EWR) and Chicago (ORD).
For instance, if you’re coming in from Atlanta on Oct. 22, a one-way flight will only set you back 14,500 points plus taxes in basic economy on Delta. A MileSAAver award on American from Chicago to Akron will run you just 7,500 miles, and 10,000 miles on United from Newark, but be mindful of the close-in booking fees for both carriers, which I encountered during a test search.
There are several ways to maximize your stay if you choose to book. If you’re a SkyMiles member, all you have to do is go to this link, click through and enter your Delta SkyMiles number. Any booking made during your session will earn you one mile per dollar spent.
There are several cards that offer bonus points when you pay for Airbnb, including the Chase Sapphire Reserve and the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, which earn 3x points and 2x points on travel, respectively.
The Bank of America®️ Premium Rewards®️ Visa®️ credit card and the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card are also solid options, as TPG’s Nick Ewen noted last year, as you’ll earn 2x points on travel purchases.
Featured image courtesy of Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
