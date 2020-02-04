Don’t leave money on the table: Check your credit card offers and discounts now
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There are many ways to make the most of your everyday spending — from choosing the best credit cards to leveraging bonus categories on different purchases. Many card issuers also offer additional bonuses and discounts through programs like Chase Offers and SimplyMiles. Today, I was reminded just how important it is to regularly check these sites.
Meal planning in my house has always been a source of frustration: finding recipes everyone will like, checking our ingredients, coordinating the grocery list, etc. As a result, we’ve used a number of different meal-delivery services over the years. Our current site du jour is Sun Basket, which offers interesting meals, clean ingredients, organic produce and recyclable shipping materials. We receive three meals a week with all of the ingredients we need, portioned into exact quantities for easy preparation. Our next shipment was set to be billed tomorrow (Feb. 5, 2020) and arrive next week.
This morning, a simple action that took less than 5 minutes will save me $50 on these purchases.
As I was drinking my first cup of coffee, I decided to log in to my American Express account to peruse my Amex Offers, something I try to do somewhat regularly. I was thrilled to find the following on my American Express® Gold Card:
I immediately added the offer to the card, then logged into my Sun Basket account and changed my billing information to the Amex Gold. For the next two weeks, I’ll save $25 each week on my Sun Basket meals — all made possible by simply checking my available Amex Offers.
It’s not always easy to remember to visit these various sites, but my experience today reinforced how important it is to do it. I was already going to purchase my next two Sun Basket shipments, and now those are going to be noticeably less expensive. $50 isn’t going to get me a premium-class flight or a luxury hotel room on its own, but it’s not exactly spare change.
Note that this could be even more lucrative if you’re able to utilize an online shopping portal for these purchases.
To help me remember to check these offers in the future, I have now set up a weekly, recurring calendar reminder, including links to the following programs:
Will this take some time? Of course. However, I will gladly spend 10-15 minutes once a week to ensure that I don’t miss out on future opportunities to earn cash back or bonus miles — especially on purchases I was already going to make.
Don’t miss out on your own chances to earn bonus points, miles or discounts. Log in to check your targeted offers today.
Related articles:
- Current Amex offers with airlines, hotels, cruises
- Current Chase offers with airlines, hotels
- Earn bonus points and miles by double-dipping
Featured photo by Fertnig/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.