How to redeem Hilton Honors points to attend the 2019 TPG Awards
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We’re less than a month away from the 2019 TPG Awards, and preparations are well under way for another unforgettable evening. You also have just a few days left to vote for your favorites to take home one of the 20 Readers’ Choice awards we’ll be handing out. But if you’re hoping to score tickets to attend the ceremony live, you’re in luck. Today, Hilton Honors launched a new Experiences package that allows you and a guest to enjoy the festivities — simply by redeeming your points.
For just 60,000 Hilton Honors points, you’ll snag two tickets to the entire event, including reserved seats at a premium table, plated dinner and after-party — not to mention a special musical guest who’s sure to deliver an incredible performance. There are currently seven packages available, and note that these are fixed-price items, so there’s no need to place a bid and hope that no one else outbids you.
Just note that you must be 21 or older to attend the awards ceremony, so keep that in mind before redeeming your points.
And if you haven’t already voted for the 20 Readers’ Choice awards, you can still have a say in which loyalty programs, credit cards and travel providers will take home honors this year. Eligible voters will also be automatically entered to win the grand prize in our ongoing voting giveaway — a VIP trip for two to New York to attend the awards.
VOTE NOW FOR THE 2019 TPG AWARDS!
To cast your vote, please visit the
2019 TPG Awards Readers’ Choice voting page
If you’re not familiar with the Hilton Honors Experiences site, it allows you to redeem your hard-earned Hilton points for a variety of unique events — from sports tickets to live concerts to culinary gatherings. It’s a great way to gain access to one-of-a-kind experiences, many of which aren’t otherwise available for cash. If you’ve earned a bunch of Hilton points recently — be it from a welcome bonus on a Hilton credit card or one of the regular promotions offered by the program — this could be a great way to put them to use.
With just seven packages available, these are sure to go fast, so if you’re hoping to score a seat to attend the 2019 TPG Awards, don’t delay!
For complete details on the ceremony, be sure to check out our TPG Awards page, and click the link below if you haven’t already voted for this year’s award winners.
To cast your vote, please visit the
2019 TPG Awards Readers’ Choice voting page
Featured photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Points Guy
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.