Hilton has launched a new promotion, offering eligible Hilton Honors members — new and existing — the chance to earn up to a bonus 7,500 points after completing two stays.
To earn the maximum 7,500 bonus points, you’ll need to register for the promotion and complete two paid stays. The points payout breaks down as follows:
- Book one stay and earn 2,500 bonus points
- Book a second stay and earn an additional 5,000 bonus points
Although the terms and conditions of this offer state that it is valid only for members who were specifically targeted by Hilton, it appears as though anyone can register.
In order to be eligible, you must register for the promotion with your Honors number prior to completing the stays. The terms state that qualifying stays must be paid stays and include any hotel or resort in the Hilton Portfolio — as long as it’s booked through Hilton or the Hilton app. Stays must be booked by Jan. 31, 2020, though the terms state that registered members will receive credit for the promo if any portion of the stay happens during the promotion period.
Based on TPG’s most recent valuations, the maximum 7,500 bonus points as part of this promotion are worth $45 — not a bad haul for stays you’d otherwise be making. Keep in mind also that these bonus points are on top of any points you’ll earn for your stay and any additional points you’ll earn from charging the stay to a points-earning credit card.
If you’re planning on staying at Hilton properties through the rest of the year and into early 2020, this is a good promotion for valuable bonus points. That said, if you have no stays planned, you probably won’t want to go out of your way to book stays with Hilton in order to earn the 7,500 points. You can register for the promotion here.
Featured photo courtesy Hilton.
H/T: Loyalty Lobby
