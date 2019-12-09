Qantas announces frequent flyer partnership with Air France-KLM
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Qantas today announced a new frequent flyer partnership with Air France-KLM Flying Blue, which will now allow Qantas loyalty members to access reward seats, earn Qantas points and receive tier benefits across the entire Air France-KLM network.
Qantas says that its Frequent Flyer members will be able to fly to over 60 new destinations across Europe and Africa including Biarritz, France; Dresden, Germany; Calvi, Corsica, France; and Bristol, United Kingdom. Qantas in 2018 established codesharing agreements with the two European airlines.
“Members will now have access to hundreds of thousands more reward seats in popular destinations including Paris, Amsterdam, Rome, Barcelona and Athens, as well as new destinations across France, Italy and Northern Europe,” Olivia Wirth, CEO of Qantas Loyalty, said in a statement.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
“Frequent Flyers used 10 billion Qantas Points booking dream trips across Europe last year. We know this partnership will allow our members to explore more of the continent and find reward seats more easily,” Wirth continued.
The agreement means that Qantas Frequent Flyers will be able to earn points when they travel on eligible flights across each airline, Qantas said in the statement.
Qantas is part of the Oneworld Alliance, and its Frequent Flyer program offers award travelers some interesting opportunities, even if you have no plans to visit Australia. You can transfer American Express Membership Rewards, Capital One Miles, Citi ThankYou Points and Marriott Bonvoy points to Qantas.
Related: Complete guide to maximizing the Qantas Frequent Flyer program
Qantas announced changes to its Frequent Flyer program over the summer, with positive and negative changes. It’s planning on lowering the price of economy-class redemption by as much as 10%, and it claimed that it will increase the number of award seats available on Qantas- and partner-operated flights, including up to 30% more premium-cabin seats. It also added five new partners: Air New Zealand, China Airlines, Bangkok Airways, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.
But on the negative side, it’s increasing the price of premium-cabin awards by as much as 15% and upgrade awards by up to 9%.
Featured photo by Nicholas Ellis/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.