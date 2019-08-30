This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Air France-KLM Flying Blue is back with its monthly promo awards. The promo was announced Friday, but goes live on the Flying Blue website on September 1.
This month, we’re only seeing a few deals departing North America in economy, premium economy and business. For instance, Minneapolis (MSP) to Europe will only run you 29,000 miles round-trip in economy while New York (JFK) to Europe is 68,250 miles round-trip in Premium Economy. Each promotion offers 25% off the usual award rates.
The deal is available from September 1 – September 30, with travel dates from November 1 through December 31. There’s still time to book August’s promo awards, which will disappear at the end of the day tomorrow. Those deals include flights to Europe in business class from 39,750 miles one-way.
Flying Blue also offers monthly discounts on routes to other destinations in Asia, South America, Europe and more — you can see those deals here.
TPG values Flying Blue miles at 1.2 cents each, meaning you’re spending $348 worth of miles for a round-trip economy flight from Minneapolis to Europe. Unfortunately, Flying Blue adds a fair amount of surcharges to its award flights, so you’ll want to check the cash prices before booking. We’ve seen many cheap economy deals to Europe recently, so you may be better off snagging one of those fares.
And the good news is that Flying Blue miles are some of the easiest to earn, as the program partners with all of the major transferable points currencies. You can transfer points 1:1 from Chase Ultimate Rewards, American Express Membership Rewards and Citi ThankYou Rewards. You can also transfer Capital One miles to Flying Blue at a 2:1.5 ratio or transfer Marriott points at a 3:1 ratio plus a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 points you transfer.
Note that Amex, Chase, Citi and Capital One all should process these transfers instantly based on our tests, so you won’t need to worry about the points not arriving right away. Our test transfer from Marriott, on the other hand, took 3 days to arrive in our Flying Blue account, so for the purposes of this promotion, I’d recommend sticking with one of the credit card programs.
Featured photo by Ryan Patterson/The Points Guy.
Editor’s Note: This is The Points Guy’s permanent page for Flying Blue promotions. It will be updated as new ones are released.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.