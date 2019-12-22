Qantas is retiring another 747 and you can join its last flight
Earlier this year, Qantas announced that it’d be pulling its 747 from service to North America. And while that’s true, with routes being replaced by the 787-9 Dreamliner and the A380, fans of the 747 can take one last flight on Qantas’ aircraft ‘Sydney’ (VH-OEF) as it heads into retirement.
On February 9, the Queen of the Skies will make her final journey from Sydney (SYD) to Los Angeles (LAX) before its final farewell.
This 7,500-mile flight has plenty of award availability in economy, premium economy and business so there’s no reason to miss out. The points required are as follows:
- Economy: 41,900 points plus AU$232 ($160)
- Premium Economy: 81,300 points plus AU$349 ($241)
- Business: 108,400 points plus AU$329 ($227)
This is a historic goodbye to an incredible plane — but it’s certainly not the first of its kind. Airlines across the world have been throwing goodbye parties for this aircraft for the last few years, from El Al’s plane drawn in the sky to nostalgia-filled seats for sale, the aviation world is going to miss its queen.
So what can you expect on this bittersweet flight? Read all about TPG Senior Reporter JT Genter’s experience covering the retirement flight of Qantas’ “Lord Howe Island” (VH-OJU) earlier this year.
Feature photo by Alberto Riva/The Points Guy.
