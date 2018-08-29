This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Popular lounge membership program Priority Pass Select, which offers access to more than 1,200 airport lounges around the globe, is unfortunately raising its prices.
Many premium credit cards offer complimentary Priority Pass memberships, but for travelers who don’t have one of these cards, you can purchase a membership directly from the company. On top of an annual membership fee, some plans charge the member and their guests each time they visit.
The visit fees will be raised from $27 to $32 per person, per visit on October 1. Priority Pass says it’s the first time in a decade that it’s raised prices for daily visits.
“It has been over 10 years since we have increased our visit fees and during this time we have done all we can to absorb the rising costs of providing airport lounge access to our members,” the company said in an email. “We have unfortunately reached the point where we need to make an adjustment to our prices to maintain the quality offering of Priority Pass.”
If you compare the rates, it really makes sense to hold a credit card that gets you unlimited access for you, and usually 2 guests, with no visit fees. There’s a whole handful of cards that come with Priority Pass, and sometimes access to even more airline lounges:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve (Unlimited visits with two free guests)
- The Platinum Card® from American Express (Unlimited visits with two free guests)
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express (Unlimited visits with two free guests)
- Ritz-Carlton Rewards Credit Card (Unlimited visits with no limit on guests)
- Citi Prestige (Unlimited visits with two free guests)
- Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express (Unlimited visits with two freeguests)
- Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card (10 free visits with no free guests)
Over the last few years, Priority Pass has steadily expanded its offerings including adding a slew of restaurants and airport lounges in the US. You can access lounges like the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at Washington Dulles (IAD) and Newark (EWR), or if you’re abroad the SkyTeam Lounge at London Heathrow (LHR) or Star Alliance lounge in Paris (CDG).
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
