Priority Pass is the lounge membership program, long known for granting members access to more than 1,200 airport lounges across the globe. In recent months, Priority Pass has expanded its offering to include discounts at restaurants. Now, the membership-based Priority Pass is expanding its airport footprint yet again — this time, with offers.
Priority Pass offers grant members access to specially negotiated discounts at airports across the world. According to PP, the offers give members discounts, upgrades and free gifts with certain purchases at 146 airports in 32 countries around the world.
In order to find offers, you’ll need to log in either the Priority Pass website or via its mobile app. Then, search for your departure/arrival city to find PP offers that are available at that airport. Once you’ve spotted something that piques your interest, you’ll need to generate a unique code and present the code at the point of purchase.
I ran a sample search using the Priority Pass app. Once logged in, I designated my departure airport as New York (JFK) Terminal 7. At time of publication, six offers were available for T7 at JFK — ranging from 10% off at duty free to 10% off at Coach. I tested out the M&Ms store offer, which allowed me to get 10% off qualifying purchases at the store when I generated a code, which was a standard QR code or 15-digit alphanumeric code.
The membership-based service made the decision to launch offers after a Collinson study showed that passengers would arrive to the airport earlier if they received discounts. And they’d spend even more time in the airport if they received the deals in advance.
The addition of offers from Priority Pass should be a welcome one. Although it might not be used on every trip to the airport and will likely get less use than the lounge access and restaurant discounts that come with a membership, you never know when the discount offers might come in handy for your airport purchases.
In addition to the announcement of its new offers platform, Priority Pass also announced on Tuesday that it’s added not only new restaurants to its growing portfolio, but also new lounges. Lufthansa’s Business Lounge in the North Terminal of Detroit Airport (DTW) is now a member of Priority Pass.
According to a press release, Priority Pass has added the following 14 lounges and restaurants in the past month:
|Country
|Airport
|Lounge
|China
|Lijiang Sanyi (LJG)
|Golden Century VIP Lounge (Domestic Terminal)
|China
|Zhengzhou Xingzheng International (CGO)
|First Class Lounge
|India
|Ahmedabad SVBP International (AMD)
|Plaza Premium Lounge (Terminal 2)
|India
|Guwahati LGB International (GAU)
|Prive Lounge
|India
|Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (CCU)
|Travel Club (Terminal 2)
|Mexico
|Puerto Vallarta International (PVR)
|VIP Lounge Puerto Vallarta International
|Russia
|Moscow Vnukovo International (VKO)
|Prokofiev Premier Lounge (Terminal A)
|Thailand
|Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (BKK)
|Blue Ribbon Club Lounge (International Concourse D)
|Thailand
|Bangkok Suvarnabhumi (BKK)
|Blue Ribbon Club Lounge (Domestic Concourse A)
|Turkey
|Istanbul Ataturk Havalimani (IST)
|Comfort Lounge II
|USA
|Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County (DTW)
|Lufthansa Business Lounge (North Terminal)
|USA
|Houston George Bush Intercontinental (IAH)
|Cadillac Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar (Terminal A)
|USA
|Houston George Bush Intercontinental (IAH)
|Landry’s Seafood (Terminal C)
|USA
|Los Angeles International (LAX)
|P.F. Chang’s (TBIT)
Keep in mind that in order to take advantage of the new offers or gain admittance to lounges or receive discounts at participating restaurants, you’re going to need a Priority Pass membership. The best way to do so is by having a membership through a credit card, such as Chase Sapphire Reserve, The Platinum Card® from American Express, Ritz-Carlton Rewards Credit Card, Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express or Citi Prestige.
You can also get 10 annual Priority Pass lounge visits through the Hilton Honors American Express® Surpass Card or the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card.
