Could a once-niche Canadian airline be the next member of the Oneworld alliance?

Porter Airlines seems to be pondering the idea.

Over the past two years, the Toronto-based carrier has struck up partnerships with both Alaska Airlines and, most recently, American Airlines — the two Oneworld carriers based in the U.S.

Those tie-ups allow Atmos Rewards and American Airlines AAdvantage members to redeem their points and miles on certain Porter flights.

Porter also has partnerships with a host of international Oneworld airlines, including British Airways, Qatar Airways, Japan Airlines and new Oneworld member Fiji Airways.

It is also quickly growing its route map and fleet of airplanes.

A Porter Airlines jet at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Asked this week if the carrier would consider taking the proverbial plunge and joining the major global alliance, Porter's top executive sounded ... intrigued, at minimum.

"We are forming relationships with a lot of Oneworld carriers right now," Kevin Jackson, president of Porter Airlines, said during an appearance at the Skift Aviation Forum in Texas on Dec. 3. "The partners that are available to use are clearly Oneworld. Oneworld does not have a presence in Canada, and Porter would make a very obvious answer to that if we choose to join."

To Jackson's point, Canada's flag carrier, Air Canada, is a member of the Star Alliance (which includes United Airlines in the U.S.). That means Porter would likely opt for one of the other two major global alliances — if it decides to join one at all.

Air Canada Boeing 777 taking off from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in British Columbia during sunset. ALVIN MAN/GETTY IMAGES

And, at this point, Jackson said that the airline is still on the fence about whether it's interested.

What Porter joining Oneworld would mean for US travelers

If Porter decided to join Oneworld, it would likely mean far more opportunities for Atmos Rewards and American Airlines AAdvantage members to earn and redeem points and miles on Porter-operated flights and reciprocal loyalty benefits for elite status flyers.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

It could also open up unique, new connecting itineraries for long-haul trips: Imagine flying Porter from the U.S. to Toronto and then connecting onto a British Airways flight to London, all booked with Avios you transferred from, say, your American Express Membership Rewards account.

Far from a done deal

In any case, that's a long way off.

Joining an airline alliance is a lengthy and complex process and requires support from member airlines.

Porter remains a smaller carrier than the big Oneworld players, with a fleet of planes no bigger than regional-size jets that flies a North America-focused network.

At the same time, the carrier offers extensive reach in Canada, flying to popular destinations like Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and New Brunswick, and a premium flair on its fleet of brand-new Embraer 195-E2 jets.

On board a Porter Airlines Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. PORTER AIRLINES

It's also on a fast growth trajectory in the U.S. Despite travel demand challenges between the U.S. and Canada, Porter's total seats to the U.S. were up nearly 24% from last year, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Add in the carrier's existing relationships with several of the biggest-name Oneworld airlines, and it will be interesting to see whether Porter could be the next alliance member — perhaps following in the footsteps of recent additions Fiji Airways and Oman Air.

