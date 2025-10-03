Porter Airlines is wasting no time adding U.S. flights under its new partnership with American Airlines.

The Canadian carrier will connect American's hub at Miami International Airport (MIA) with Ontario's Ottawa International Airport (YOW) in January 2026 and the U.S. airline's Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) hub with YOW and British Columbia's Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in February 2026.

Porter's new U.S. routes will run as follows:

MIA-YOW: Three weekly flights on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from Jan. 24, 2026

PHX-YOW: Three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Feb. 7, 2026

PHX-YVR: Daily flights from Feb. 2, 2026

Porter will fly Embraer E195-E2 jets on the new routes.

The cabin on board one of Porter's Embraer E195-E2s. EDWARD RUSSELL/THE POINTS GUY

The routes come days after Porter unveiled a new loyalty partnership with American Airlines. The pact allows travelers to earn and redeem American Airlines AAdvantage miles on certain Porter flights and earn all-important Loyalty Points toward elite status.

Porter also has tie-ups with U.S. carriers Alaska Airlines and JetBlue.

For American, the new Porter pact fills a gap in its partner network in Canada. Its main competitors, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, count Canadian carriers WestJet and Air Canada, respectively, among their close partners.

American tentatively planned to partner with startup airline Connect Airways on flights to and from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ). However, Connect never got off the ground.

While Porter faces no competition on the new MIA-YOW and PHX-YOW routes, the airline will face Air Canada, Flair Airlines and WestJet on the PHX-YVR route, schedule data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows.

In addition to the new routes, Porter will also add flights to two existing U.S. routes: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to both John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (YHM) in Ontario and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ).

