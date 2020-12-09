How my brother went from no status to top-tier Marriott elite with one reminder
My brother, Richard, and I share many common interests and hobbies: brown liquor, the rap group Three Six Mafia — and travel.
As a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, work took him around the world to places like Japan. Now back stateside, he works a job that requires frequent travel even during the pandemic.
We have a ton of shared interests, but one thing I couldn’t get him to care about: earning points and miles. However, after completing a two-month stay for work at a Marriott Bonvoy property in Virginia, his perception has changed.
“[With the extended stay], I just thought I’d give [earning points] a shot,” he said. “There’s not much to do anyway, so I might as well build something during COVID.”
During that time, we frequently spoke about what it was like to live in a hotel for an extended period, especially during the pandemic. He wasn’t too familiar with the world of points and miles before the trip. Before this stay, he was a Marriott Bonvoy member, which you become just for signing up for the program. This tier doesn’t offer many perks, just free standard Wi-Fi, access to member rates, mobile check-in and the ability to earn points.
But I made sure he took care of a simple but important task before checking out: adding his Marriott Bonvoy loyalty number to his reservation. He linked his account and didn’t think much about it until a few days later, when he excitedly FaceTimed me with great news.
“I’m a Platinum Elite member!” he said – and he’d earned over 60,000 points from the stay.
Honeymoon at the Ritz with Platinum Elite status
Richard put his new status to use immediately by booking a cash stay at the Ritz-Carlton in Atlanta for his honeymoon. As a Platinum elite member (which requires completing 50 nights), he took advantage of priority late checkout, a 50% point bonus and a nice welcome gift of champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries.
When he becomes a Titanium Elite member after completing his most recent Marriott stay in a few days, he’ll unlock a slew of new perks.
Titanium Elite is typically earned after 75 nights and comes with a 75% point bonus, a room upgrade benefit that includes suites at Ritz-Carlton properties. He’ll also have access to annual choice benefits, like gifting Gold elite status to his wife and one free night award (valid at properties costing up to 40,000 points). Titanium members can also book rooms at just about any property with 48 hours of notice. Finally, he’ll also receive United Premier Silver status.
And even better: there’s a chance that he might hit Marriott’s elusive top-tier Ambassador Elite. To qualify for this tier, you must reach 100 elite-qualifying nights and $20,000 in qualifying spend. He’ll hit the 100-night threshold, as he has another long-term Marriott stay coming up, and he’s getting closer to the $20,000 mark.
If he hits Ambassador, he’ll have access to ambassador service. This entails a single point-of-contact service to handle anything, from reservations to off-the-wall requests and the Your24 benefit allows you to choose your check-in and check-out time.
For someone who, just a few months ago, didn’t even have a Marriott rewards account — going from no status to top-tier is incredible. Now he’s all-in on the Marriott Bonvoy program. And he’ll also keep Marriott status through February 2022.
He’s now become something of a points and miles ambassador: encouraging colleagues he travels with to sign up for rewards programs. And we’re already planning his 2021 (and beyond) credit card strategy, which might include opening a Marriott Bonvoy-branded credit card to enhance his hotel experience.
Best Marriott credit cards
There are four cards he can use to earn Marriott Bonvoy points, two from American Express and two from Chase:
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card – Best for Marriott loyalists looking for perks
- Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card – Best for Marriott business travelers
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card – Best for Marriott loyalists looking for a modest annual fee
- Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card – Best for Marriott loyalists looking for a no annual fee option
The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card is the only personal Marriott co-branded card available through Amex, where you can earn up to 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. Earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 25,000 bonus points after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Enjoy complimentary Platinum Elite status with your Card for the 2021 status year. Offer expires 1/13/2021.
This card has a hefty $450 annual fee (see rates and fees) but comes packed with benefits, including:
- Up to $300 in statement credits each year of card membership for eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels (eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants will also qualify from June through August 2020)
- One free night every year after your card account anniversary for us at a redemption level of up to 50,000 points
- Up to $100 Global Entry/TSA PreCheck credit (once every four years for Global Entry or every 4.5 years for TSA PreCheck)
- Priority Pass Select membership
- Automatic Gold Elite status, or Platinum Elite status if you spend $75,000 on your card in a calendar year
- 15 elite qualifying nights to help you toward qualifying for Platinum Elite status or higher
- 6x points on eligible purchases at participating Marriott hotels (and on up to $7,500 spent at U.S. supermarkets from May through July 2020); 3x points for purchases at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines and 2x points per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases
- Terms apply.
Because he incurs a ton of business expenses, Richard can apply for the Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card — which is currently offering a welcome bonus of 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after making $5,000 in purchases within your first three months of card membership.
You can earn up to $150 in statement credits within your first six months of card membership for all eligible purchases on your card on U.S. advertising in select media. Plus, receive complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status for one year (February 1, 2021-January 31, 2022). Offer ends 1/13/21. This card has a $125 annual fee (see rates and fees), but it makes up for that fee with an up to 35,000-point certificate that’s awarded each year after your card account anniversary.
Chase’s Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card is currently offering 75,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. This card comes with perks like automatic Silver Elite status and a path to Gold Elite status after spending $35,000 on purchases each account year.
The card also earns 6x points at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels and 2x points on all other spending. And, you’ll get one free night award every year after your account anniversary that’s valid for a one-night hotel stay at a property with a redemption value up to 35,000 points.
And finally, if he’s looking for a no annual fee credit card, Chase offers the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card. You’ll earn 30,000 bonus Marriott points after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. This card also offers 15 elite night credits — which grants the cardholder Silver Elite status and a nice start towards higher elite status.
This card earns 3x points at participating Marriott hotels, 2x points on travel purchases and 1x points on everything else.
Bottom line
My brother’s experience shows how possible it is to get status with a hotel or airline, even if you’re not a points and miles expert.
Our daily phone conversations now start with updates on elite status and friendly ribbing (I’m only a Gold Elite member). I asked Richard if he had any advice for someone just getting interested in points.
“Leave no points on the table,” he said. “I brought three people up here to Philly (for work) and made them sign up for their rewards program.”
