Marriott is giving $100 gifts to its top members — here’s how to spend yours
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Earlier this week, we saw American Airlines give out some disappointing holiday gifts to all of its members. Now, it’s Marriott’s turn to play Santa.
On Friday morning, Dec. 4, Marriott Bonvoy Ambassador Elite members — travelers who stay 100 nights a year and spend $20,000 with the brand — received $100 to be used at the Bonvoy Boutiques.
The Points Guy founder Brian Kelly was among those who found this voucher in his digital stocking this morning. According to a handful of responses in the TPG Lounge, some members also received an 8 by 8 Shutterfly photo book. And former members reportedly received $50 credits that can be used at any Marriott property: At least that’s an actual incentive to book a future stay.
“They were worried [American Airlines] was making them look bad,” one Lounge member joked.
Not to be a total Grinch here, but at least American Airlines gave gifts that (theoretically) got travelers excited about booking future trips — Marriott seems to be telling its most valuable members to turn their homes into hotels.
But hey, who doesn’t love a fancy candle?
The Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques has stores from some of your favorite Marriott brands. There are luxury shops from Edition, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis and The Luxury Collection, plus places to stock up on your favorite linens and dishware from Fairfield, Courtyard, Sheraton and more.
Basically, Marriott Bonvoy Ambassador Elite members may now have a gift card to Marriott’s version of Bed, Bath and Beyond. And sure, you could put that $100 toward a Westin Heavenly Bed or a Marriott waffle-weave robe. But if you really want to spread some holiday cheer this year, skip the practical purchases and check out some of the outrageous gifts we promise you won’t find anywhere else.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Outrageous gifts
Bowling ball
Missing those leisurely days spent simultaneously bowling and clubbing at the Miami Edition? I don’t know if this bowling ball will help, but hey — maybe you have a professional bowler on your holiday gift list.
You can get a 10- or 12-pound Olivia Steele-designed bowling ball for a discounted price of $272 right now at the Edition shop. In case you were wondering (we were), you’ll pay about $45 in shipping and handling on this bowling ball — and you have to drill your own holes, too.
Black-tie attire
Make date night a black-tie affair when you give your bed a polyester cummerbund ($310) and a bow tie throw pillow ($225.25) from the W French Quarter. Your room will be ready for the red carpet, though you won’t be, because you will have spent all your money on decorative accessories for your mattress and not a tuxedo.
Bone magnifying glass
We know you’ll be reading a lot of fine print in the coming year, so splurge on this Buffalo bone magnifying glass from The Ritz-Carlton shop (from $128, depending on size).
Globe-trotter suitcase
I’m not going to lie, I legitimately love this vintage-inspired suitcase collection by British luggage brand Globe-Trotter. But not enough to spend $2,005 (ahem, sorry, $1,905 after your Ambassador gift credit).
If you’re looking for the most bourgeois suitcase money can buy, this trunk-style bag has white leather and gold metal details, plus a cotton linen lining depicting a scavenger map of either Mykonos, Athens, Santorini or Messinia. I’ve seen flights to Greece that cost less.
Foxy throw
Last year, before the world ended, I spent a couple of days at the W Montreal. And I have never gotten over the faux fur throw that, on its reverse, had leather-like fox details. If only I had known I could get my own faux fox throw for less than $500! Get yours on sale now for $420.75 from the W shop. Just keep in mind that this is very skinny, and is meant to be arranged on the edge of your bed in a decorative way. You can’t use it as a blanket.
Saint-Louis Bloody Mary glassware
You’re a Marriott Ambassador Elite, not a peasant! You only drink your Bloody Marys out of Saint-Louis highball glassware. This set of four glasses comes in vibrant colors (chartreuse, red, light and dark blue) and includes a recipe book with 10 Bloody Mary recipes from St. Regis properties around the world. I want to make fun of this gift, which will set you back $1,800 and doesn’t even come with vodka, but St. Regis invented the Bloody Mary so I guess they can do whatever they want. Cheers!
Very expensive poufs
Do you want to fill your house with decor that looks very hard, prickly and extremely uncomfortable but is actually a soft ball that sits on your floor? You can use your cactus pouf from the Renaissance collection as a footstool or a seat, and you can use the Edition’s marble pouf to trick your friends into thinking you’re very strong, when in fact you’re just very rich. Originally priced at $1,800, you can now get a pouf for $1,630 or $1,530, respectively.
Fairfield sheet set
Westin might be known for its Heavenly Bed, but for travelers who aren’t quite as discerning, Fairfield Inn lets you get an entire king sheet set for only $138.60 — plus 30% off, meaning you really can’t afford not to buy these sheets. Described as “crisp yet cozy,” which we’re pretty sure means stiff and paper-thin, these sheets will go great with your Four Seasons pillow set.
Practical gifts if you want to spend under $100
If you recently found yourself in possession of a $100 voucher to the Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques and you don’t want to spend thousands of dollars on decorative home items (we can’t imagine why not), there are, fortunately, plenty of products that make great gifts for friends and family — or yourself. After all, you earned it.
Le Labo amenities
Everyone loves Le Labo bath products, and you can score yours in the signature Edition Hotels fragrance. Get the shampoo and conditioner set for $91.80 right now.
Turkish throw blanket
We love the authentic Turkish foutas from The Ritz-Carlton shop ($79.20). These lightweight throws get softer with every wash and are perfect for sitting outside on a balmy spring or summer night.
Etched wine glasses
If your first or last name starts with the letter B, you can pretend these Courtyard Marriott wine glasses (on sale for $10.47 each) have been specially monogrammed, since they come with an etched B detail for Bistro.
A scented candle
Candles are expensive no matter where you buy them, so you might as well put your $100 gift card to good use. Try the signature St. Regis candle ($68), which is inspired by Caroline Astor and smells like high society.
Spa bathrobe
We all know the robes you get at the spa are almost always better than the robes you find in your hotel room closet. You can get this ultrasoft J.W. Marriott microfiber spa robe on sale for $92 right now.
Bottom line
The Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques have plenty of reasonable items that can transport travel-starved jetsetters to their favorite Marriott properties, or help Ambassador Elites knock items off their holiday shopping list. There are iconic bath products and, of course, a dizzying amount of scented candles and pillows.
But before you put your $100 gift toward another flat sheet set or another pair of Frette slippers (that, let’s be honest, you already took home the last time you stayed at a J.W. Marriott), just remember: You could be drinking mai tais out of a copper pineapple. And your gift voucher will almost cover the entire pineapple — not including shipping and taxes.
Featured photo by courtesy of Marriott.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.