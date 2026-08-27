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Park Hyatt Mexico City Polanco is now accepting reservations

Aug. 27, 2026
3 min read
Park Hyatt Mexico City Polanco king room
Park Hyatt Mexico City Polanco is now accepting reservations
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Here at TPG, we love a Park Hyatt. You just can't beat the luxury at these top-tier Hyatt properties — especially since you can book them with World of Hyatt points (albeit more points than they used to cost).

Like our favorite Park Hyatts around the world, the brand-new Park Hyatt Mexico City Polanco offers a prime destination and locally inspired art, design and cuisine. Even better, this exciting property is now accepting reservations for stays from April 1, 2027, onward.

Park Hyatt Mexico City Polanco bathroom double vanity tub
RHC/HYATT

When it opens its doors next spring, the new property will offer 155 guestrooms and 38 suites. It will also be integrated with Park Hyatt Mexico City Polanco Residences, 27 private residences located on the upper floors of the building.

The interiors of the whole 30-story tower were designed by Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos, a third-generation Mexican architecture firm founded in 1937, with a vision of "an immersive, art gallery-like experience," according to a press release. There is even an onsite contemporary Mexican art collection featuring works by internationally recognized artists like Damián Ortega and Michelle Aubert.

Local influences extend to the hotel's dining scene, with four indoor and outdoor venues designed to "take guests on an immersive culinary journey across Mexico." Other amenities include a rooftop pool and full-service spa offering treatments rooted in Mexican tradition.

Park Hyatt Mexico City Polanco guestroom sitting area
RHC/HYATT

Situated on the edge of the vast, historic Chapultepec Park, Park Hyatt Mexico City Polanco seems ideal for travelers who enjoy exploring on foot. From inside, you can enjoy views over the park's forested canopy; from outside, you will be steps away from the park's museums, gardens, and walking and cycling paths.

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The surrounding Polanco neighborhood is among the city's most upscale and walkable districts, known for its world-class art, Michelin-recognized dining scene and luxury designer boutiques.

"Mexico City is a city of global tastemakers, where each corner reflects a distinctive blend of innovation, heritage and design…" said Christophe Hilty, General Manager. "There is no better time to introduce Park Hyatt Mexico City Polanco, a distinguished new presence in hospitality that offers a thoughtful interpretation of Mexico's cultural richness for locals, first-time visitors, and a new generation of global travelers."

Park Hyatt Mexico City Polanco two queen bed
RHC/HYATT

Reservations at the Park Hyatt Mexico City Polanco are now open for stays starting April 1, 2027, with rates from around $931 per night. Since this is a Category 6 property, award rates range from 20,000 to 40,000 points per night based on the program's updated award chart.

Featured image by RHC/HYATT
Editorial disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airline or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.