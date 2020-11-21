Park Hopping returns to Disney January 1 — with a few catches
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Disney World reopened its doors this summer after a 117-day shutdown to a different guest experience. On top of all the safety precautions, perhaps the largest change to the guest experience was the removal of the Park Hopping option allowing you to visit multiple theme parks in a single day.
Starting January 1, the option to visit multiple parks in a single day returns, albeit in a modified format.
The Disney Parks Blog announced that ticketholders and annual pass holders with the Park Hopping option (read: more expensive ticket) will be allowed to visit multiple parks as long as:
- You make a reservation for your first park in the Park Reservation System
- You visit that first park
- You can then visit a second park after 2 p.m.
- No reservation is required for your second (or third or fourth) park, but parks will still be capacity controlled
That means you could try and head from Animal Kingdom to Hollywood Studios after 2 p.m. to find Hollywood Studios (the most popular park currently thanks to Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway) at capacity.
Hopefully, Disney will have some type of monitoring and alerts set up in the Disney World App to alert you to park capacity before you try and head to a second park. Disney also said that Park Hopping hours could change away from 2 p.m. at a later date based on the park and date, so be sure to check the app during your trip.
Park Hopping returning comes directly on the heels of Disney’s announcement they are increasing capacity from 25% to 35% and that parks are 77% booked for the holidays in the park pass reservation system.
Related: What to expect for the 2020 holidays at Disney World
The news of expanded park options and increased capacity coincides with the US just shy of adding 200,000 new COVID-19 cases per day and the CDC strongly discouraging travel during Thanksgiving.
Featured image by Mike LaRosa/Disney Park Pride
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.