The newest Priority Pass lounge is opening at Palm Beach airport on January 8th
Snowbirds rejoice. Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) is about to get a lot more relaxing. The first Priority Pass lounge at PBI will celebrate its grand opening on January 8th.
The Primeclass lounge has been in the works for over a year and will open in the beginning of 2020 in Palm Beach airport’s Concourse A/B. The lounge is located post-security, so travelers flying Air Canada, Allegiant, American Airlines, Bahamas Air, Silver Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines will be able to access the lounge.
This will be the second lounge in the Palm Beach airport, joining the existing Delta Sky Club in Concourse C.
The lounge will be open to members of Priority Pass, Dragon Pass, and Lounge Buddy, as well as those purchasing a one-day pass for $45. Getting a Priority Pass membership is as simple as holding the right credit card, so you should definitely be using a Priority Pass to access this new lounge.
At 2,955 square feet and a capacity of 66 seats, the lounge will be on the smaller side. The lounge will be open daily from 4:30 a.m. until 9 p.m., so that should definitely cover most of the flights out of the A/B Concourse.
The highlight of the lounge’s amenities will be the complimentary buffet, which will feature hot dishes, snacks, hot and cold beverages, as well as a bar area for premium hard liquor.
The sample food menu looks quite appetizing. The breakfast options include oatmeal, egg white frittata, breakfast potatoes, sausages, fruits and pastries. The all-day lunch and dinner menu features locally-inspired dishes ranging from salads to entrees to soups and desserts. The main dishes will rotate between Caribbean curry chicken, mango salmon and cilantro-lime rice corn. To complement the entrees, there’ll be a build-your-own salad bar, as well as pre-made salads.
Aside from the food and beverage selection, there’ll be a luggage storage room, private bathrooms and complimentary Wi-Fi.
The lounge has been designed to reflect the tranquil oasis that is South Florida, so expect to see some greenery, vibrant colors and well-lit spaces. There’ll be a variety of seating areas– including barstools, dining tables, couches and recliners spread throughout the lounge.
We’re really excited for this lounge to open and will be sure to follow-up with a full review of the new lounge soon. In the meantime, get your Priority Pass membership ready because we’re just about four weeks away from the opening of the world’s newest Priority Pass lounge.
Renderings provided by Palm Beach airport
Featured photo courtesy of Thomas Barrat / Shutterstock.com
