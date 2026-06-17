It's a common misconception that you can't book trendy, boutique-like hotels through major loyalty programs. But one of the most exciting brands in the space, Design Hotels, which is part of the Marriott Bonvoy ecosystem, has a slew of Instagram-worthy, independent hotels scattered around the world.

Now, the Design Hotels portfolio is getting even bigger through a partnership with Palisociety, a California-based collection of over than 20 hotels, residences and restaurants that have "a keen focus on bespoke design, neighborhood-inspired culture and programming, signature amenities and accouterments, and a distinctly independent point of view," Design Hotels shared with TPG.

Founded by Avi Brosh, Palisociety's collection includes four distinct brands (Palihouse, Palihotel, Le Petit Pali and Arrive by Palisociety) and an assortment of independently branded properties primarily on the West Coast, but also located in New Mexico, North Carolina and Tennessee.

In California, Le Petit Pali Laguna Beach, for example, sums up the brand's ethos with playful but smart design, a great location and even a "complimentary daily Champagne continental breakfast." But each brand is distinct in its own way, making it a great addition to Design Hotels.

COURTESY OF PALISOCIETY

And best of all, all of the Palisociety hotels will eventually join Marriott Bonvoy, giving members even more boutique properties to earn and burn valuable points. (Note that not all of Design Hotel's 300-plus hotels participate in the loyalty program, but all Palisociety properties will.)

"Design Hotels has long been a symbol of creativity, vision and inspired hospitality in the industry, and we are thrilled to introduce our collection of hotels into their portfolio," said Brosh. "Palisociety has always been driven by our love of design, culture and independence, and this agreement feels like a natural extension of those shared passions that hotel enthusiasts will undoubtedly appreciate."

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Design Hotels sits alongside two other independent-focused brands, Tribute Portfolio and Autograph Collection. And while many boutique hotels have stayed clear of joining a major loyalty program like Marriott Bonvoy, the number of properties joining to take advantage of the program's reach continues to grow.

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