Why there’s no such thing as the ‘best’ credit card
The question I get most often — from friends, family and readers alike — is “what is the best credit card?”
The honest answer is that there isn’t such a thing as “the best credit card.” Everyone is different. We all have different spending habits, changing financial goals and priorities, varying budgets and disparate levels of access to credit as a whole. What works for one person likely won’t work for the next — and there’s nothing wrong with that.
I feel like sometimes people can get caught up in this idea that a select number of cards (typically high-fee cards such as The Platinum Card® from American Express or the Chase Sapphire Reserve) are objectively better cards than their lower-annual-fee counterparts such as the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card. The reality is that both are excellent cards — the difference is just who they are best suited for.
Different cards for different habits
Ultimately, “the best credit card” is subjective based on your habits.
For example, a frequent traveler might praise the Amex Platinum as “the best credit card” because of it’s unmatched lounge access and other travel benefits such as elite status with Hilton and Marriott. However, a single parent more focused on saving money on groceries and streaming would potentially argue that the Blue Cash Preferred® from American Express is “the best credit card.” It all depends on your perspective and what your personal financial goals are for your card strategy.
Even within the same audience, people may be divided on what card is the best. One frequent traveler may argue that the Amex Platinum is the best because of its benefits, but another frequent traveler may argue that the Chase Sapphire Reserve is actually the best because of its broader bonus categories and more flexible travel credit. Neither party is wrong; they just have different priorities and spending habits.
Find the “right” card, not the “best” card
Instead of looking for the best credit card, focus on finding the right credit card for you. How do you do that? As part of TPG’s “Ask the Expert” series on Instagram Stories, I walked through the three questions I always initially ask when someone wants a credit card recommendation.
1. What’s your credit score?
This is a good base question because it will help establish what cards you’ll most likely be approved for. Especially during the current economic downturn, issuers are tightening approval criteria, so your credit score is an important factor in figuring out what kind of card is best suited for your situation.
2. What are your spending habits?
Your spending habits should inform which bonus categories you look for in your credit cards.
Do you spend a ton on groceries and dining? A card like the American Express® Gold Card, with 4x on worldwide dining and the first $25,000 spent each calendar year at U.S. supermarkets (1x after) could be the right card for you. Are your highest expenses car rentals and hotels? The Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card’s 5x on those categories (when booked and paid through Capital One Travel) and 2x on everything else might be perfect for you.
3. What are you looking to get out of the card?
Do you want to earn rewards for free flights and hotel stays? A card that earns transferable points from a rewards program such as Chase Ultimate Rewards, Amex Membership Rewards, Capital One Miles or Citi ThankYou Points is a great starting point. Is saving money on everyday expenses (and maybe an occasional vacation) a bigger priority? There are a ton of cash-back cards out there that can help you accomplish just that.
Once you have these three basic questions answered, you can start digging into things including which rewards program is best suited to your travel habits, what your annual fee budget is, which sign-up bonuses do you want to hit and more.
Bottom line
Hunting for a credit card can be a stressful process, especially with all the pressure to find the “best” card. The fact of the matter is that there’s no such thing. At the end of the day, the right card for you will be one that earns rewards that you’ll use on the purchases you make regularly. Whether that’s an ultra-premium travel card with a benefits list a mile long, a no-annual-fee cash-back card that helps you put money into savings each month or something in between, it doesn’t matter — so long as it’s helping you hit your financial goals.
