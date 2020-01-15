American Airlines rolls out new and improved food options at Admirals Clubs
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Airlines announced on Tuesday it had opened a new Admirals Club lounge in Terminal E of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), meaning American now has a lounge in every terminal of its largest hub.
This development is a welcome one for travelers flying on regional flights through the hub, as previously those passengers would have to make the trek to a different terminal to relax in an Admirals club on a connection. That’s not all that’s improving, though. American also shared the details of new menu items that will be available free of charge in its major-market and mid-market locations.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
At larger stations, you’ll see lighter dishes such as egg scrambles for breakfast.
And, starting Jan. 28 of this year, build-your-own grain bowls will replace the existing macaroni and cheese selections available at all of American’s major-market locations.
If you’re stopping by a club in a smaller city, you can expect build-your-own macaroni and cheese and build-your-own Cobb and Caesar salads (availability is subject to location).
How to get into the Admirals Club
There are plenty of ways to gain entry into an Admirals Club, but by far the easiest way to do so is by having the right credit card. And in the case of American Airlines, the right card is exactly one: the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®, which provides a complimentary Admirals Club membership. This card is currently offering a sign-up bonus of 50,000 AAdvantage miles after you spend $5,000 in purchases within the first three months of account opening, worth $700 based on TPG’s current valuations.
Related: The complete guide to American Airlines Admirals Club Access
The beset part about this card, though, is that if you have it in your wallet, you’re allowed to add up to 10 authorized users for free, each of whom gets their own Admirals Club access privileges. This applies whether the primary cardholder is flying with that person or not, a terrific perk that is notably different from similar premium cards offered by other U.S. carriers.
Featured image courtesy of American Airlines.
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away in your first 3 months. Offer ends 1/15/2020.
- Plus, earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases. Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network — no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.