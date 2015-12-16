This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
Determining if you’re eligible to enter a lounge can seem like an arcane task, especially with all of the stresses and distractions of air travel. Sometimes your elite status will get you in, while other times it’ll be your credit card — and often only the primary cardholder on the account has access. However, there are a few cards — notably The Platinum Card® from American Express — that do offer lounge access to authorized users on the account.
Recently, however, American Airlines and Citi have expanded the perks and benefits of the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard by now providing Admirals Club membership to authorized users. AA has more than 50 Admirals Club locations worldwide, each offering complimentary drinks and snacks, Wi-Fi and power outlets — and a few even have on-site showers.
The card includes a $450 annual fee, but all but the most elite flyers will pay more than that amount for an Admirals Club membership alone, further adding to the card’s value. Also, lounge membership earned from the card or by paying cash for a membership provides access to the Admirals Club regardless of the airline you’re flying.
Moreover, American Airlines and Citi don’t charge cardholders for adding authorized users (unlike Amex Platinum’s $175 fee). The card also offers reimbursement for Global Entry or Precheck, the first checked bag free and 2x AAdvantage miles on American Airlines purchases. And if for whatever reason you’d prefer not to add any authorized users, you can bring up to two guests in the lounge and get a complimentary checked bag for up to 8 passengers on your itinerary.
Ultimately, this makes the Executive card more appealing for American flyers. While the card does have a premium annual fee, this new addition adds to the already valuable perks, and it’s especially nice that authorized users can be added at no extra cost. Moreover, if you have any big trips planned with a large group, it might be worthwhile to add some users in advance of the trip.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.