American now has an Admiral’s Club in every DFW terminal
American Airlines is the largest operator at Dallas/Fort Worth with flights leaving from all five of the airport’s terminals.
Until Tuesday, AA passengers traveling through Terminal E would have to go to a different part of the airport to cool their jets in an Admirals Club.
And, because everything is bigger in Texas, that could be quite the haul. The airport is extremely expansive, and getting between terminals can involve a lengthy commute on the airport’s Skylink train.
But now, American has a lounge in every one of DFW’s terminals.
“Starting today, Dallas Fort Worth offers customers access to an Admirals Club in every terminal of the airport,” Leah Rubertino, a spokeswoman for the airline, said in an email. “The newest lounge, opening in Terminal E, expands lounge services to regional customers traveling through DFW’s recently redeveloped satellite terminal.”
Although Terminal E is one of the oldest at DFW, the Admiral’s Club wasn’t added until its satellite was built. The new lounge was added along with extra gates, which began operations in May. It primarily serves flights operated by American’s regional affiliates.
American operates more than 900 flights at DFW every day, which accounts for 84% of the airport’s total traffic.
As the airline industry has returned to profitability, lounges play an increasingly important role. Premium customers have come to expect lounges in key destinations, and as one of the busiest airports in the U.S., DFW has seen a slate of new lounges in recent years.
Underscoring the demand, DFW’s Amex Centurion Lounge, for example, was routinely at capacity within weeks of opening a new, expanded 12,500-square-foot facility that was already larger than the 9,000-square-foot Centurion Lounge space it replaced.
Another notable new lounge opening at DFW came in May 2019, when American unveiled its Flagship First lounge at the hub. Located in Terminal D, that lounge is American’s premium lounge offering that augments its standard Admirals Clubs.
Featured image courtesy of American Airlines.
