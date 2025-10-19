Passport stamps to be phased out as Europe launches new border control system
Editor's Note
- Europe’s long-awaited new Entry/Exit System began its rollout Oct. 12. and will be fully implemented by April 2026.
- The new system will replace physical passport stamps.
- Your biometric data (fingerprints and photo) will be stored, and records of your entries and exits to countries using the EES will be kept.
Travelers to certain European countries will say goodbye to passport stamps and experience a new border control process as Europe's long-awaited new Entry/Exit System began its rollout Oct. 12. The launch of the system, which uses biometric data instead of passport stamps to register the visits of non-European Union travelers, was initially expected in 2021.
The EES is mandatory for all non-EU nationals, and you cannot opt out of having your biometric data captured. If you refuse, you will be denied entry.
What is the EES?
The EES is an automated information technology system designed to register non-EU nationals traveling for a short stay to any of the 29 European countries using the system. A "short stay" is defined as up to 90 days within any 180-day period. One of the system's main functions is identifying those who overstay the allotted time.
"The EES modernises border management by increasing efficiency and quality of processes at the border. It also simplifies travel and makes it safer," according to the official website of the European Union.
The countries using the system are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.
EES countries include 25 of the 27 EU member states, with only Cyprus and Ireland not participating. Those countries will continue to perform manual border passport checks. Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland are non-EU countries but are members of the Schengen Area and follow the short-stay rules.
When will it be fully implemented?
On Oct. 12, 2025, the system began a six-month phased launch. During that period, data collection will gradually be introduced at border crossing points. It is expected to be fully implemented by April 10, 2026.
During the rollout period, travelers may not have their biometric data collected at every border crossing or their personal information registered in the system, and passports will continue to be stamped as usual.
On Monday, Oct. 13, Eric Rosen, TPG's director of content, departed Amsterdam for Los Angeles on KLM.
"Along with EU passengers, I was directed to e-gates that took my picture and scanned my passport, then I was still directed to talk to border patrol agents at a nearby kiosk who gave me a physical passport stamp," he said. "I asked about the rollout, and they said it would be some time before they stopped stamping passports, according to what they had been told by supervisors."
According to the website of Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS), the new EES system will be implemented in phases starting Nov. 3. Other airports, including Germany's Dusseldorf Airport (DUS), Rome Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci Airport (FCO), Václav Havel Airport Prague (PRG) and Luxembourg Airport (LUX), began using the new system immediately Oct 12. This is not an exhaustive list of airports already using the EES, so it's worth double-checking the airport's website before you depart.
How US travelers are affected
The next time you fly through an airport with the new border crossing point system, you must provide your personal data from your passport, including your full name and date of birth. Passport control officers will scan four of your fingerprints and/or take a photo of your face to be stored in a digital file called the Biometric Matching Service. You may be able to register some of your data in advance using a self-service system if it's available at your border crossing point or a mobile app if the country you're traveling to has one. However, you will still need to see a passport control officer.
The fingerprints of children younger than 12 will not be scanned.
The EES tracks the date and location of each entry and exit, along with whether you were refused entry. Records of entries, exits and refusals will be kept for three years and then automatically erased. Travelers can request access to their data, request corrections and ask that their data be deleted.
You may need to arrive at the airport earlier than usual while travelers navigate the new systems.
According to LUX's website, "while the introduction of the new EES system may lead to slightly longer border processing times, the Luxembourg Airport teams remain fully committed to providing a smooth and pleasant travel experience. Dedicated staff will be available to assist passengers, and we will continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure the journey through the airport remains as seamless and comfortable as possible."
PRG's website advises non-EU nationals to anticipate "longer waiting times at both arrival and departure border control."
Bottom line
The EES is not the only change coming to European travel. The European Travel Information and Authorisation System is still expected to be implemented for visa-free travelers in the last quarter of 2026. The ETIAS application fee will now be 20 euros (about $23), an increase from the initially announced fee of 7 euros (about $8).
Related reading:
TPG featured card
Rewards
|4X
|Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
|4X
|Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
|3X
|Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com.
|2X
|Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com.
|1X
|Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
Intro offer
Annual Fee
Recommended Credit
Why We Chose ItThere’s a lot to love about the Amex Gold. It’s a fan favorite thanks to its fantastic bonus-earning rates at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets. If you’re hitting the skies soon, you’ll also earn bonus Membership Rewards points on travel. Paired with up to $120 in Uber Cash annually (for U.S. Uber rides or Uber Eats orders, card must be added to Uber app and you can redeem with any Amex card), up to $120 in annual dining statement credits to be used with eligible partners, an up to $84 Dunkin’ credit each year at U.S. Dunkin Donuts and an up to $100 Resy credit annually, there’s no reason that foodies shouldn’t add the Amex Gold to their wallet. These benefits alone are worth more than $400, which offsets the $325 annual fee on the Amex Gold card. Enrollment is required for select benefits.
Pros
- 4 points per dollar spent on dining at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets (on the first $50,000 in purchases per calendar year; then 1 point per dollar spent thereafter and $25,000 in purchases per calendar year; then 1 point per dollar spent thereafter, respectively)
- 3 points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with the airline or with amextravel.com
- Packed with credits foodies will enjoy
- Solid welcome bonus
Cons
- Not as useful for those living outside the U.S.
- Some may have trouble using Uber and other dining credits
- You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com.
- Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com.
- Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
- $120 Uber Cash on Gold: Add your Gold Card to your Uber account and get $10 in Uber Cash each month to use on orders and rides in the U.S. when you select an American Express Card for your transaction. That’s up to $120 Uber Cash annually. Plus, after using your Uber Cash, use your Card to earn 4X Membership Rewards® points for Uber Eats purchases made with restaurants or U.S. supermarkets. Point caps and terms apply.
- $84 Dunkin' Credit: With the $84 Dunkin' Credit, you can earn up to $7 in monthly statement credits after you enroll and pay with the American Express® Gold Card at U.S. Dunkin' locations. Enrollment is required to receive this benefit.
- $100 Resy Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits each calendar year after you pay with the American Express® Gold Card to dine at U.S. Resy restaurants or make other eligible Resy purchases. That's up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
- $120 Dining Credit: Satisfy your cravings, sweet or savory, with the $120 Dining Credit. Earn up to $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the American Express® Gold Card at Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, and Five Guys. Enrollment required.
- Explore over 1,000 upscale hotels worldwide with The Hotel Collection and receive a $100 credit towards eligible charges* with every booking of two nights or more through AmexTravel.com. *Eligible charges vary by property.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- Annual Fee is $325.
- Terms Apply.
Rewards Rate
|4X
|Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
|4X
|Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
|3X
|Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com.
|2X
|Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com.
|1X
|Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
Intro OfferYou may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.As High As 100,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
Annual Fee$325
Recommended CreditCredit ranges are a variation of FICO® Score 8, one of many types of credit scores lenders may use when considering your credit card application.Excellent to Good
Why We Chose ItThere’s a lot to love about the Amex Gold. It’s a fan favorite thanks to its fantastic bonus-earning rates at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets. If you’re hitting the skies soon, you’ll also earn bonus Membership Rewards points on travel. Paired with up to $120 in Uber Cash annually (for U.S. Uber rides or Uber Eats orders, card must be added to Uber app and you can redeem with any Amex card), up to $120 in annual dining statement credits to be used with eligible partners, an up to $84 Dunkin’ credit each year at U.S. Dunkin Donuts and an up to $100 Resy credit annually, there’s no reason that foodies shouldn’t add the Amex Gold to their wallet. These benefits alone are worth more than $400, which offsets the $325 annual fee on the Amex Gold card. Enrollment is required for select benefits.
Pros
- 4 points per dollar spent on dining at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets (on the first $50,000 in purchases per calendar year; then 1 point per dollar spent thereafter and $25,000 in purchases per calendar year; then 1 point per dollar spent thereafter, respectively)
- 3 points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with the airline or with amextravel.com
- Packed with credits foodies will enjoy
- Solid welcome bonus
Cons
- Not as useful for those living outside the U.S.
- Some may have trouble using Uber and other dining credits
- You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on purchases at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1X points for the rest of the year.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com.
- Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points per dollar spent on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com.
- Earn 1X Membership Rewards® point per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases.
- $120 Uber Cash on Gold: Add your Gold Card to your Uber account and get $10 in Uber Cash each month to use on orders and rides in the U.S. when you select an American Express Card for your transaction. That’s up to $120 Uber Cash annually. Plus, after using your Uber Cash, use your Card to earn 4X Membership Rewards® points for Uber Eats purchases made with restaurants or U.S. supermarkets. Point caps and terms apply.
- $84 Dunkin' Credit: With the $84 Dunkin' Credit, you can earn up to $7 in monthly statement credits after you enroll and pay with the American Express® Gold Card at U.S. Dunkin' locations. Enrollment is required to receive this benefit.
- $100 Resy Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits each calendar year after you pay with the American Express® Gold Card to dine at U.S. Resy restaurants or make other eligible Resy purchases. That's up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
- $120 Dining Credit: Satisfy your cravings, sweet or savory, with the $120 Dining Credit. Earn up to $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the American Express® Gold Card at Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Goldbelly, Wine.com, and Five Guys. Enrollment required.
- Explore over 1,000 upscale hotels worldwide with The Hotel Collection and receive a $100 credit towards eligible charges* with every booking of two nights or more through AmexTravel.com. *Eligible charges vary by property.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- Annual Fee is $325.
- Terms Apply.