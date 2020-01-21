Trump White House may add 7 new countries to controversial travel ban list
The Trump Administration is planning to add as many as seven new countries to the controversial travel ban that restricts the flow of immigrants and visitors into the United States, Politico is reporting. An announcement could come as soon as Monday, Jan. 27.
The countries are rumored to be Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania. The names of the nations were first reported by Politico.
The U.S. would place new limits on visas for travelers from the seven countries, though they wouldn’t all face blanket bans on travel, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The Journal cited administration officials who had seen the list, and said the list is not yet final. President Trump confirmed he is trying to add additional nations to the ban in an interview with The Wall Street Journal in Davos, Switzerland.
A fight over the original travel ban — which included Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen — went all the way to the Supreme Court, which ruled in June in a 5-4 decision the president did indeed have the power to make the policy. The restrictions on those nations are believed to be tougher than those currently being considered by the White House. The policy restricts entry of some citizens of those countries and of Venezuela and North Korea. Chad was removed from the original list.
It’s a little strange countries such as Nigeria would be on the list, as it is a U.S. counter-terrorism partner, and there are many people of Nigerian descent living in America. Still, the president has made numerous negative comments about African nations in general, and specifically about Nigeria. So far, there have been no comments from the U.S. State Department or Homeland Security.
