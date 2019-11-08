Heading to Cabo? Be prepared to pay when you land
Cabo is a popular travel destination for folks looking to relax on a Mexican beach with a drink in hand, or party until late into the evening. There are perfect resorts for families, and plenty of kids activities as well. But starting Nov. 9, 2019 you’ll need to pay to get the fun (or relaxation) started.
We’re not talking about hotel taxes, departure fees or tourism taxes. You can still expect all of those things. And now, you’ll also have to pay a fee of roughly $18.50 per person. This tariff isn’t confined to Los Cabos, either. It’s actually a state tariff, so all destinations in Baja California Sur, including La Paz, should begin charging this fee.
There will be kiosks at Los Cabos International Airport (SJD) and there’s a news report of an app being available as well. However, a search of the airport website didn’t yield any further information on either the app or approved payment methods. It seems likely you’ll be able to pay this fee with a credit or debit card. But, if you have a trip planned soon, packing some extra folding money wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world.
The fee is only applicable if your stay in Baja California Sur is longer than 24 hours. So, even though Cabo is a popular cruise destination, a port call for the day doesn’t seem likely to incur the fee. Guests arriving by land will be required to pay the fee when they check-in at their hotel.
New and increasing tourism taxes have begun frequently appearing in the news. Last month, Amsterdam announced it would be raising tourism taxes, adding a flat fee of 3 euros per person, per night, in addition to a 7% hotel tax (up from 6% in 2018).
Travelers will also encounter new tourism taxes in New Zealand, Croatia and Japan — the latter of which, a cool 1,000 Yen (or $9) kicks in when you leave.
Featured image by Anastasiia Zueva / EyeEm / Getty Images.
