Keep your distance for free: National Park Services suspends park fees
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The National Park Service has announced that it would suspend all entrance fees until further notice at parks that remain open.
The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in unprecedented closures and cancelations around the world in an effort to stop the outbreak. In addition to that, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is encouraging people to stay home and keep their social distance (at least six feet apart from others), which has understandably led to nationwide cabin fever.
Related: Here’s what to consider if you’re thinking about booking future travel now
However, social distancing doesn’t mean that you’re banned from going outside (but that could happen soon). If possible, you should get some fresh air every day even if it’s just a walk around your backyard. For those lucky enough to live near a national park, no entrance fees is fantastic news and a great excuse to get outside and explore while keeping your social distance. And when we say “live near,” we mean a quick drive that doesn’t require stopping and coming in contact with others.
So if you’re one of the lucky ones, pack a lunch, put on your hiking clothes and get some much needed fresh air and exercise. Note that all park visitor centers, shuttles, lodges and restaurants will be closed.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Here’s a look at a few of the parks that are still open and free of charge near major cities.
Saguaro National Park
Saguaro is just 30 minutes outside of Tucson, Arizona. Here you can enjoy views of both the Tucson and Rincon mountains while enjoying giant cacti and other desert plants. The Valley View Overlook trail is one of the easier hikes that visitors recommend.
Cuyahoga Valley National Park
This park is always free, but we’re including it because it’s only a half-hour drive from southern Cleveland. Cuyahoga is known for its many waterfalls and is home to more than 125 miles of hiking trails. Check out the Brandywine Gorge Trail, where you can enjoy prime views of the 60-foot Brandywine Falls.
Gateway National Recreation Area
This park is just an hour outside of New York City and if you’re a New Yorker (or you live in New Jersey) who happens to have a car, then this is an easy trip. The Sandy Hook hiking trail is a park favorite as it’s stroller and wheelchair friendly due to being paved.
Before you head out
We can’t emphasize this enough — if you are planning to visit a national park, it should be within a reasonable distance for a day trip, which means no stops are required.
You should not do any risky activities that will put you or others in danger. For instance, stick to the easy hikes along designated trails to avoid potential accidents.
All park visitor centers, shuttles, lodges and restaurants will be closed so be sure to pack snacks and water. As always, practice being a responsible traveler by picking up after yourself and respecting the national parks.
Bottom line
If you don’t live near one of these amazing national Parks, fees are also waived annually on Aug. 25 — the NPS’s birthday — in addition to a few other dates. Beyond that, if you plan to visit two or more national parks this year, you may want to purchase an annual pass for $80.
Regardless, we have a feeling that when this is all over, people are going to be craving lots and lots of outdoor adventure. In that case, here’s a look at some of the TPG staffs’ favorite parks for some inspiration.
In the meantime, stay safe and protect yourself and others. We are not encouraging anyone to travel at this time, but social distancing doesn’t mean you can’t get some fresh air. Take some time to walk around your backyard or neighborhood if a national park isn’t nearby.
Further reading on national parks:
- Guide to visiting Redwood National and State Parks
- 5 National Parks to visit before your kids leave the house
- 5 National Parks to visit first when you retire
- A beginner’s guide to visiting Glacier National Park: Everything you need to see and do
- Exploring National Parks in 2019: Where to stay using points
- 18 National Parks to visit on a cross-country road trip
- New routes make it easier than ever to visit these top US National Parks
Featured photo by ericfoltz/Getty Images.
SIGN-UP BONUS: 50,000 Miles
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $700
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Miles are now transferrable to several airline partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Enjoy a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $500 in travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day.
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Receive up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®
- Fly any airline, stay at any hotel, anytime; no blackout dates. Plus transfer your miles to over 15+ leading travel loyalty programs
- Named ‘Best Stand-Alone Card' by The Points Guy, 2019.
- No foreign transaction fees
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.