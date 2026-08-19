Panera Bread has overhauled its MyPanera loyalty program, replacing its previous personalized rewards system with a more straightforward points program.

As of Aug. 19, MyPanera members earn points on eligible purchases that they can redeem from a set rewards menu. Frequent customers can also unlock a new MyPanera+ status tier after spending $300 in a calendar year.

But the changes aren't all positive for loyal Panera customers: Sip Club members are now limited to 30 drink redemptions each month.

Here's what to know about the revamped MyPanera program and the changes to Sip Club subscriptions.

Earning and redeeming with the refreshed MyPanera program

MyPanera members now earn 10 points per dollar spent on eligible food and beverage purchases. Specifically, points-eligible spending is calculated after discounts and rewards and excludes taxes, fees, tips, catering orders, gift cards, Panera at Home products and Sip Club subscription fees.

In the refreshed MyPanera program, rewards start at 250 points. However, if you want to use points to cover a whole entree, you'll need to have at least 2,000 points in your account. And you won't want to hoard your points for a meal and a drink, as you can only redeem one reward per transaction and points balances are capped at 50,000 points.

PANERA BREAD

The graphic above shows some example redemptions, but the exact redemption options available in my MyPanera account are as follows:

250 points : Free bagel, extra side or mini bakery treat

: Free bagel, extra side or mini bakery treat 500 points : Free energy refresher, fresca, bakery treat, self-serve beverage or fruit cup

: Free energy refresher, fresca, bakery treat, self-serve beverage or fruit cup 1,000 points : Free cup of soup, breakfast entree, oatmeal, yogurt parfait or barista beverage

: Free cup of soup, breakfast entree, oatmeal, yogurt parfait or barista beverage 1,500 points : Free half sandwich, half salad, half market bowl, cup of macaroni and cheese or kids meal

: Free half sandwich, half salad, half market bowl, cup of macaroni and cheese or kids meal 2,000 points: Free whole sandwich, whole salad, whole market bowl, bowl of soup or bowl of macaroni and cheese

That means the entry-level reward requires $25 in ordinary spending, while a 2,000-point redemption requires $200. However, you may earn points more quickly if you earn bonuses. For example, existing MyPanera members can earn 500 bonus points after a qualifying purchase made by Sept. 1, while new members can earn 500 points after a qualifying purchase within 14 days of enrolling.

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Here's how a few sample redemptions would work, based on pricing at my local Panera Bread location near Jacksonville, Florida:

Item Points cost of the item Pretax purchases required to earn enough points for this item (assuming no bonuses) Paid cost of item (including tax) Redemption rate Blueberry bagel 250 $25 $2.13 0.85 cents per point Regular cherry lime fresca 500 $50 $4.48 0.90 cents per point Bacon Double Take breakfast sandwich 1,000 $100 $7.44 0.74 cents per point Half carnitas elote market bowl 1,500 $150 $10.16 0.68 cents per point Whole carnitas elote market bowl 2,000 $200 $14.12 0.71 cents per point

As you can see, the redemption rates vary. But, while it's worth avoiding any extremely low-value redemptions, it's likely best to simply redeem rewards for things you'd purchase anyway once you accrue enough points to do so.

MyPanera+ status

If you frequently make Panera Bread purchases, you can now earn MyPanera+ status. Specifically, you'll unlock MyPanera+ status by spending $300 in a calendar year.

Once you earn MyPanera+ status, you'll keep it for the rest of the calendar year in which you earned it, plus the following calendar year. So if you qualify for MyPanera+ status on Nov. 1, 2026, you'll keep it through Dec. 31, 2027.

MyPanera+ status offers perks such as a free You Pick Two combo instead of a bakery treat as your birthday reward and 12 points per dollar spent on qualifying Panera delivery orders.

When do MyPanera points expire?

MyPanera points expire after 180 days of inactivity. However, as long as you use your MyPanera account to make an eligible purchase, redeem points or redeem a Sip Club beverage at least every 180 days, your points won't expire.

Changes to Panera Sip Club

Panera Sip Club subscriptions already had a one-drink-per-two-hour rule. But along with the Aug. 19 changes, Panera added a 30-drink redemption cap each month.

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Sip Club subscribers must now adhere to both the 30-drinks-per-month and one-drink-per-two-hours rules. While 30 drink redemptions each month is likely enough for most subscribers, it will limit those who tend to stop by Panera Bread twice a day or who frequently work or socialize at Panera Bread locations.

Although Panera lists 30 drinks per month in most marketing materials, note that the Sip Club terms and conditions state that monthly subscribers receive up to 30 redemptions per billing cycle, and annual subscribers receive up to 30 redemptions per rolling 30-day period from the annual subscription start date.

Bottom line

The revamped MyPanera program makes earning and redeeming rewards much more transparent. Members now know exactly how many points they're earning and can choose when and how to redeem them, with the sample rewards I priced providing roughly a 7% to 9% return on spending.

Frequent Panera customers can get even more value by qualifying for MyPanera+ status, though its benefits are relatively modest. Meanwhile, the new 30-drink limit makes the Sip Club subscription less generous for its heaviest users.

Overall, the changes should make MyPanera easier to understand and use. Just don't assume every redemption offers the same value.