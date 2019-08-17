This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re traveling through Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson (ATL) airport, you’re about to have the option to purchase CBD products while you wait for your next flight.
Minute Suites, the small chain of private rooms located inside airport terminals specially designed for you to nap, relax and work, has announced that by the end of August, all locations within ATL will be offering CBD products that are in full compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill (meaning that the products are allowed through TSA checkpoints and can be taken on flights). Minute Suites did not elaborate on what exactly those products might be.
Chris Class, the Chief Operating Officer for Minute Suites said in a release, “We are fortunate to pioneer the availability of CBD products in ATL. CBD has proven effective in treating symptoms to many mental and physical health issues, as well as improving people’s overall well-being. It fits within our wellness mission.”
No word on expansion plans at this time to other Minute Suites locations, including Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) and Philadelphia (PHL).
If you are a Priority Pass member, Minute Suites are included in the lounge network. Members get one hour of free access followed by a discounted $28 per hour rate for any additional time after that. Many credit cards offer some form of access to the Priority Pass network of airport lounges, including but not limited to the Chase Sapphire Reserve, The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express, Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, and the U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card.
If you’re thinking about checking out Minute Suites next time you’re passing through ATL and want to know what to expect, check out our review.
Featured Photo by JT Genter/The Points Guy
