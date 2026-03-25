On a quest to prove that Las Vegas can still be affordable, MGM Resorts International is going all in on the all-inclusive model by offering a new booking option that includes a room, meals and lots of entertainment for one relatively affordable price.

Both Luxor Hotel & Casino and Excalibur Hotel & Casino are now offering a new all-inclusive experience that includes two nights at either property for two guests (and covers the typically applicable resort fees), plus three meals daily (as well as one beer or glass of wine, and nonalcoholic drinks), two tickets to a show, a ride on The Big Apple Coaster at New York-New York Hotel & Casino and self-parking.

All of that is available starting at just $330, plus taxes, for stays from April 6 on. Additionally, members of MGM Rewards earn tier credits for qualified stays and spending.

Related: How the MGM Rewards Iconic World Elite Mastercard can fast-track your status and elevate your experience

"We really challenged ourselves — how do we come up with something different?" Mike Neubecker, president and chief operating officer of MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, New York-New York Hotel & Casino, Luxor Hotel & Casino and Excalibur Hotel & Casino, told TPG in an interview. "The idea was to create an all-inclusive package where you could come to Las Vegas and almost know to the penny how much you're going to spend."

Building on its collection of unique properties, this all-inclusive package covers stays at Luxor or Excalibur but still allows guests to enjoy the brand's other South Las Vegas Strip properties by carrying some benefits between participating resorts.

Dining, for example, is offered through digital vouchers in the MGM Rewards app at the following resort restaurants:

Excalibur : Tap Sports Bar at Excalibur and The Buffet at Excalibur

: Tap Sports Bar at Excalibur and The Buffet at Excalibur Luxor : Diablo's Cantina, Pyramid Cafe, Public House and Backstage Deli

: Diablo's Cantina, Pyramid Cafe, Public House and Backstage Deli New York-New York : Tom's Watch Bar

: Tom's Watch Bar Mandalay Bay : Noodle Shop

: Noodle Shop MGM Grand: MGM Grand Buffet and Tap Sports Bar

Entertainment options include two tickets to one of the following shows:

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Luxor : "Blue Man Group," "Carrot Top" and "Fantasy: The Strip's Sexiest Tease"

: "Blue Man Group," "Carrot Top" and "Fantasy: The Strip's Sexiest Tease" Excalibur: "The Australian Bee Gees Show," "The Mac King Comedy Magic Show" and "Thunder from Down Under"

Each guest also gets one ride on The Big Apple Coaster, a ride that starts inside the casino, blasts riders out at 67 mph and down a 203-foot drop across the Las Vegas version of the New York skyline, and ends above the casino floor.

"There are no surprises when you check in. It's not like we tell you it doesn't include this or that — that's everything," Neubecker told TPG, adding, "Is it everything? No — but it's pretty close to it."

What's missing from the traditional all-inclusive model travelers might expect at Mexican and Caribbean resorts is unlimited alcohol, which, aside from one glass of wine or beer with meals, costs extra. But for Neubecker, folks who wish to further imbibe can take advantage of deals like $3 margaritas and $5 beers.

"There's a ton of value alcohol options," he said.

SCOTT MAYEROWITZ/THE POINTS GUY

In a time when Las Vegas seems more expensive than ever and where the nickel-and-dime treatment can easily add up to $100 bills, the value proposition seems pretty obvious with this package, especially considering it's for two people. Weekday breakfast alone at The Buffet at Excalibur is $32.99 per person, per visit. A couple who visited twice for breakfast would spend about $132 — and that doesn't even include alcoholic beverages.

"Where else could you go for two days, three meals a day, see some shows, ride a coaster, have a beer or glass of wine with dinner and spend about $350?" Neubecker asked. "That doesn't exist."

For now, MGM owns the budget-friendly all-inclusive space in Las Vegas, but it's not the first know-what-you-pay-up-front model to exist there. Earlier in March, the Conrad Las Vegas introduced a warm-weather, premium all-inclusive package that includes prix-fixe dining at a number of upscale restaurants, access to the hotel lounge, special pool access with select drinks and entry into the resort's Zouk nightclub for $150 per person, per night, in addition to room rates.

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