Vegas goes (sort of) all-inclusive with this new Conrad Las Vegas package

Here at TPG, we love all-inclusive resorts, where you don't have to guess too hard on how much money you're going to spend and what's included while on vacation.

Now, in Las Vegas, you can have an inclusive (not quite fully all-inclusive) experience at Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World.

Starting with stays beginning May 26 and lasting through Sept. 8, the resort is launching the "Conrad Complete" add-on, which "integrates premium dining, private-club lounge access, priority pool privileges and built-in nightlife into one refined, pre-orchestrated stay — elevating what 'inclusive' means in a destination known for choice and excess," according to a statement from Resorts World Las Vegas.

For $150 per person, per night (with a two-guest minimum), this elevated inclusive experience includes:

Complimentary valet service for the duration of the stay, ensuring a seamless arrival and effortless departure

Exclusive access to Club 66, an intimate private retreat with panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, featuring daily continental breakfast and an evening social hour with handcrafted cocktails

Curated prix-fixe dining at five signature restaurants across the resort: Kusa Nori, Fuhu, Wally's, ¡Viva! by Ray Garcia and Agave Bar & Grill

Priority early access to the newly renovated 5.5-acre pool complex, paired with hosted beverages

Complimentary entry to Zouk Nightclub during days of operation

MACKENZIE ROCHE/THE POINTS GUY

It's not exactly unlimited drinks by the beach, but the $300 per night rate (based on $150 per person, per night, with the two-guest minimum) does get you a lot — and anyone who has been to Las Vegas knows that it's expensive and things can add up quickly. That set price, depending on how you spend time and money in Sin City, can save you cash on food with the included breakfast and dinner, (some) alcoholic beverages and nightclub fees. Valet parking alone at Resorts World is $40 per day.

If anything, you could use this to avoid spending any extra money by taking advantage of what's offered and nothing else. (But OK, I'd probably play some penny slots for a few extra complimentary drinks.)

"While inclusive models have traditionally centered on scale, we saw an opportunity to approach the concept through a luxury lens," Carlos Castro, president and chief financial officer of Resorts World Las Vegas, said in a statement. "By anchoring this exclusively within Conrad, we are ensuring the experience reflects the level of sophistication our guests expect."

Now might be a great time to take advantage of the "Conrad Complete" add-on, considering the resort just finished a multimillion-dollar refresh of its 5.5-acre pool complex made up of seven pools, including the 1,800-square-foot Athena Infinity Pools overlooking the Strip. Guests can also book a cabana with lounge seats, TVs, misting fans and refrigerators. Daybeds and over 500 loungers are also available.

This summer, there's also plenty of entertainment happening at Resorts World, like concerts from Louis Tomlinson and The All-American Rejects at the Resorts World Theatre and a solid mix of DJs at Zouk Nightclub. Or, if you'd rather spend the day gambling, there's 117,000 square feet of gaming space at the casino. And when you just can't take any more, you can always retreat to the spa.

How to book

Cash rates at Conrad Las Vegas start $149 per night. Hilton Honors members can book award nights from 57,000 points per night.

The "Conrad Complete" add-on is available for stays in the Conrad tower at Resorts World Las Vegas from May 26 through Sept. 8. It costs an additional $150 per person, per night (with a two-person minimum) and requires paying online with cash.

