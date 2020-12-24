Mexico is the latest destination to add a tourist tax
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
From destinations such as Bali and New Zealand, to cities such as Amsterdam, Venice and Edinburgh, the tourist tax is becoming nearly as commonplace for travelers as those pesky resort fees.
Now, we can add yet another destination to the list: Mexico’s state of Quintana Roo, home to the Riviera Maya and tourist favorites such as Tulum, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen and Cancun.
As of April 1, 2021, the state of Quintana Roo will be instituting a $10 tourist tax for foreigners, per The Riviera Maya Times. No details have been released about how the tax would be collected.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
State Secretary for Tourism Marisol Vanegas says the tax is “necessary due to the deficit that the state of Quintana Roo will have due to the fall in tourism as a result of the pandemic,” according to the Times. Vanegas faces opposition to the tax from the travel industry over fears it will encourage tourists to choose other tax-free destinations instead.
Mexico’s tourism industry, much like the rest of the world, has taken a major hit in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite being one of the few countries open to American tourists at the moment, the CDC has assigned Mexico a Level 4 “very high” COVID-19 designation and said that “all travel” to the country should be avoided, reports TPG’s Victoria Walker.
Related: Have a trip to Mexico coming up? The CDC says you should cancel
Feature image courtesy of jopstock/Getty Images.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.