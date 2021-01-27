2 Mexican states to offer pre-departure COVID-19 testing at airports and hotels
The state of Guanajuato in Mexico has announced a testing program for passengers traveling to the U.S. so they can comply with new arrival requirements.
As of Jan. 26, the U.S. requires a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before departure for all people entering the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also stated that passengers’ results must be carried on an electronic device or on paper and be presented to the airline.
In order to comply with these strict new rules, officials in Guanajuato have said that tourists can get a COVID-19 test at Guanajuato International Airport.
Antigen tests available at the airport will be 450 pesos ($22) and the PCR test will cost 1,450 pesos ($72). The prices are only available to passengers on international flights.
In addition to these tests, the state’s department of tourism has announced that hotels in Guanajuato City, San Miguel de Allende and Leon — the main tourist destinations — will also have COVID-19 testing capabilities at their properties.
Additionally, the state of Yucatan has installed a complimentary rapid COVID-19 test module at Merida International Airport. Travelers heading to the U.S. will be able to take a test at the airport. The state has also said that some hotels will offer testing for guests.
In addition to the new requirement that all passengers have a negative COVID-19 test, the U.S. federal government has issued new, stern warnings about overseas travel.
In fact, the U.S. State Department has gone so far as to say that “U.S. citizens should reconsider non-essential travel abroad.” Among its reasons, the State Department says that “you could have difficulty accessing a test while you’re abroad,” as well as being stuck abroad if you test positive or have difficulty accessing or financing medical care.
Several airlines have said they’re in the process of rolling out testing for U.S.-bound passengers. Additionally, some hotels and resorts have introduced testing as an amenity, including Baha Mar and Atlantic in the Bahamas, Andaz Mayakoba in Mexico, St. Regis Maldives, Carlton Hotel in Dublin and Sofitel at London Heathrow.
On Tuesday, Hyatt announced that it’s launching free COVID-19 testing across all 19 of its resorts in Latin America.
Featured photo by Cristian Calderon/EyeEm/Getty Images
