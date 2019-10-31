Here’s how you could win a year of free travel on megabus
What’s better: finding a golden ticket and winning a trip to a chocolate factory or finding a golden ticket and winning a year of free travel aboard megabus? If you’re a fan of the latter then we’ve got good news for you.
From Nov. 4 – 22, megabus will be hiding 100 golden tickets aboard megasbuses across the country. If you’re one of the lucky hundred to find a ticket, you win free travel for an entire year. In order to enter the contest, you’ll have to snap a selfie with the ticket and submit it to one of the megabus social accounts. After that, you’ll have to send a direct message to the account sharing your bus reservation number and the unique number displayed on the ticket.
Megabus certainly isn’t the most luxurious mode of transportation, but it does give you great bang for your buck. If you time it right, you can even grab a ticket for as low as $1 one-way. It’s perfect for when you’re trying to plan a low-cost, last-minute trip but are low on points and miles.
It’s also a rather efficient way to travel: the megabus was only an hour longer than the Amtrak Northeast Regional train on our race from NYC to DC. However, the price difference was nearly $75! That’s $75 more dollars you could put toward your getaway activities.
