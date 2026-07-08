If you're a Marriott Bonvoy loyalist, you don't need us to tell you that the lack of posted award charts for points redemptions can be frustrating, to say the least.

One of the true pain points of dynamic pricing is not being able to easily see when award costs increase, which seems to happen with regularity since Marriott introduced a dynamic pricing model in 2022. It's especially disheartening when you've been saving towards a special vacation at a property you've had on your eye on, only to find it's suddenly out of reach.

Unfortunately, based on online reports and our own searches, Marriott Bonvoy appears to have increased its award costs across many properties this past weekend in spots around the globe.

As Loyalty Lobby first shared, Chinese award booking sites and hotel pricing trackers noticed a whopping 5% to 10% devaluation over the weekend.

And we've been seeing redemption points inching up for year-over-year amounts, too.

In our research, we've found that Marriott's highest award prices have increased by an average of nearly 13% in just over a year, based on a sample of popular properties that we tracked award prices for. And across the board, we're seeing the largest points increases at St. Regis, Ritz-Carlton, Edition and Luxury Collection properties.

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For example, we are now seeing highest nightly award rates at The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad for 160,000 per night, up from 142,000 points per night last year; The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort for as high as 220,000 per night, up from 198,000 points per night; and the Mystique Santorini, Luxury Collection, up an eye-watering 46,000 more points per night, from 126,000 last year to 172,000 currently (that's actually a 36.5% jump!).

This also presents a challenge for anyone hoping to redeem their Marriott free night certificates. We can see that several properties that would have been easily redeemable at the 35,000-, 50,000- and 85,000-point levels are now just over the redemption amounts, meaning you'll need to add from a separate stash of points. And you're also capped at adding 25,000 points to a certificate.

RITZ-CARLTON NOMAD

Here's a chart comparing our 2025 highest award pricing findings to 2026/2027 highest award pricing for a sampling of popular properties:

Property Highest nightly points rate - 2025 Highest nightly points rate - 2026/2027 Courtyard Anaheim Theme Park Entrance in California 98,000 98,000 JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge 236,000 236,000 Mystique, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Santorini in Greece 126,000 172000 SpringHill Suites Springdale Zion National Park in Utah 74,000 78,000 The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch in Colorado 132,000 156,000 The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto in Japan 152,000 168,000 The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua in Hawaii 132,000 142,000 The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad 142,000 160,000 The Rome Edition 130,000 140,000 The St. Regis Aruba Resort 128,000 146,500 The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort in French Polynesia 136,000 166,000 The St. Regis Deer Valley in Utah 138,000 162,000 The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort 198,000 220,000 The St. Regis New York 140,000 164,000 The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort in Mexico 138,000 168,000 The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon 133,000 152,500 Vana Belle, a Luxury Collection Resort, Koh Samui in Thailand 122,500 130,000 Walt Disney World Swan Reserve in Florida 84,000 96,000

Bottom line

Four years after dropping its award charts for a dynamic pricing structure, Marriott Bonvoy has significantly increased the number of points it costs to stay at some of its properties — and they've done so quietly, without warning. Prices are up not just significantly from last year, but even just this past weekend.

Now, you could easily wind up paying nearly 200,000 points per night at certain Marriott properties. And this per night points increase has considerably dampened the power of points certificates at the 35,000-, 50,000- and 85,000-point levels.