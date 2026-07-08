Marriott has once again raised award prices at many popular hotels — here's what the data shows
If you're a Marriott Bonvoy loyalist, you don't need us to tell you that the lack of posted award charts for points redemptions can be frustrating, to say the least.
One of the true pain points of dynamic pricing is not being able to easily see when award costs increase, which seems to happen with regularity since Marriott introduced a dynamic pricing model in 2022. It's especially disheartening when you've been saving towards a special vacation at a property you've had on your eye on, only to find it's suddenly out of reach.
Unfortunately, based on online reports and our own searches, Marriott Bonvoy appears to have increased its award costs across many properties this past weekend in spots around the globe.
As Loyalty Lobby first shared, Chinese award booking sites and hotel pricing trackers noticed a whopping 5% to 10% devaluation over the weekend.
And we've been seeing redemption points inching up for year-over-year amounts, too.
In our research, we've found that Marriott's highest award prices have increased by an average of nearly 13% in just over a year, based on a sample of popular properties that we tracked award prices for. And across the board, we're seeing the largest points increases at St. Regis, Ritz-Carlton, Edition and Luxury Collection properties.
For example, we are now seeing highest nightly award rates at The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad for 160,000 per night, up from 142,000 points per night last year; The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort for as high as 220,000 per night, up from 198,000 points per night; and the Mystique Santorini, Luxury Collection, up an eye-watering 46,000 more points per night, from 126,000 last year to 172,000 currently (that's actually a 36.5% jump!).
This also presents a challenge for anyone hoping to redeem their Marriott free night certificates. We can see that several properties that would have been easily redeemable at the 35,000-, 50,000- and 85,000-point levels are now just over the redemption amounts, meaning you'll need to add from a separate stash of points. And you're also capped at adding 25,000 points to a certificate.
Here's a chart comparing our 2025 highest award pricing findings to 2026/2027 highest award pricing for a sampling of popular properties:
|Property
|Highest nightly points rate - 2025
|Highest nightly points rate - 2026/2027
Courtyard Anaheim Theme Park Entrance in California
98,000
98,000
JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge
236,000
236,000
Mystique, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Santorini in Greece
126,000
172000
SpringHill Suites Springdale Zion National Park in Utah
74,000
78,000
The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch in Colorado
132,000
156,000
The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto in Japan
152,000
168,000
The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua in Hawaii
132,000
142,000
The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad
142,000
160,000
The Rome Edition
130,000
140,000
The St. Regis Aruba Resort
128,000
146,500
The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort in French Polynesia
136,000
166,000
The St. Regis Deer Valley in Utah
138,000
162,000
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
198,000
220,000
The St. Regis New York
140,000
164,000
The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort in Mexico
138,000
168,000
The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon
133,000
152,500
Vana Belle, a Luxury Collection Resort, Koh Samui in Thailand
122,500
130,000
Walt Disney World Swan Reserve in Florida
84,000
96,000
Bottom line
Four years after dropping its award charts for a dynamic pricing structure, Marriott Bonvoy has significantly increased the number of points it costs to stay at some of its properties — and they've done so quietly, without warning. Prices are up not just significantly from last year, but even just this past weekend.
Now, you could easily wind up paying nearly 200,000 points per night at certain Marriott properties. And this per night points increase has considerably dampened the power of points certificates at the 35,000-, 50,000- and 85,000-point levels.