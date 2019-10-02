This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Today is a good day for Marriott loyalists as the hotel company is launching “Eat Around Town,” a new dining rewards program similar to other Rewards Network dining programs like Delta SkyMiles Dining. When you register for an account and link a credit or debit card, then eat at a participating restaurant and pay with your card, you’ll earn Marriott Bonvoy points for the meal. With this move, Marriott joins competitors Hilton Honors and IHG Rewards Club in offering a hassle-free way to double dip on rewards.
The program, which is available to U.S. residents, includes restaurants across the country. Once you’ve signed up and registered a card at EatAroundTown.Marriott.com, your rewards will be credited automatically whenever you dine at a participating restaurant. According to David Flueck, Senior Vice President of Global Loyalty, over 11,000 locations will be included.
Note that you can only register a specific card with one dining program. However, there’s no reason you can’t link different cards to other dining programs — for example, you could link your Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card (4x points at U.S. restaurants) to Marriott’s Eat Around Town, and link the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on dining) or Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card (4% back on dining) to the American Airlines AAdvantage dining program (and so on).
In celebration of the new program, Eat Around Town is offering Marriott members 8 points per dollar from Oct. 2nd to Nov. 11, 2019. Thereafter, Marriott Bonvoy elite members will continue to earn 6 points per dollar and regular members 4 points per dollar. That’s a pretty generous amount, as TPG values Marriott Bonvoy points at 0.8 cents/each, meaning you’ll net an 6.4% return on your first month with the program.
Combine this with cards that offer bonuses on dining out like the American Express® Gold Card (4x American Express Membership Rewards points at restaurants worldwide) or Citi Prestige® Card (5x Citi ThankYou points on dining) and you’ve got yourself a good deal.
