201 Marriott hotels changing award price in 2021 — Here’s the list
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s once again that time of year when it’s cold, damp … and to add insult to injury, this is when hotel programs introduce their annual category changes. Today, it’s Marriott Bonvoy‘s turn to share its line-up of hotels that are going up or down in award category for the coming year. But — before you shut that laptop in disgust at the thought of hotels going up in points price in the midst of a pandemic, settle back into your chair a bit. It’s really not that bad this time.
According to Marriott, approximately 3% of the portfolio of over 7,500 hotels is changing by one category. That represents a total of 201 hotels and resorts adjusting award rates. And of those 201 hotels changing category, three times as many are going down (150 properties) in category as opposed to going up (51 properties). For context, just prior to the pandemic really taking hold last year, Marriott changed the category of over 2,000 properties — mostly in the upward direction. This is nothing like that.
For more TPG news and travel tips delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
The category changes being announced today don’t take effect until March 3, so even if a property you have your eye on is one of the 51 going up in points price, you still have a few weeks to lock in an award stay for the coming year at the current prices.
You can see the full list of changes here, but we’ll outline a few highlights to be aware of.
- W Aspen increasing from a Category 7 to a Category 8 (this hotel has been an 8 before and is returning to that category)
- Aloft and Residence Inn Ocean Beach, Maryland increasing from a Category 5 to a Category 6
- Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort increasing from a Category 5 to a Category 6
- SpringHill Suites Hilton Head Island increasing from a Category 4 to a Category 5
- Courtyard Aruba Resort increasing from a Category 4 to a Category 5
- Las Alcobas, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Mexico City increasing from a Category 6 to a Category 7
- Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort decreasing from a Category 6 to Category 5
- Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa increasing from a Category 5 to Category 6
- The Langley, a Luxury Collection Hotel increasing from a Category 6 to Category 7
Related: Marriott makes it easier to earn elite status in 2021
Pay particular attention if one of the properties you are interested in is increasing out of range of a Marriott 35k or 50k certificate that are available with several of the Marriott credit cards, as you will want to lock those in before the March 3 increases, if possible.
Bottom line
On the whole, this is a very mild annual categorization of Marriott properties. If a property you have booked goes down in award cost on March 3, it may make sense to wait until then to book, or perhaps re-book your stay at a lower award price after that time. But if you have your heart set on somewhere like the W Aspen, then you’ll be best served by making your stay for the next year or so by March 3 before award prices increase.
Featured image by author
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.