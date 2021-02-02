Cheeseburgers in Paradise: Margaritaville is opening a hotel in New York’s Times Square
It’s almost 5 o’clock in New York City. Times Square, to be specific.
Margaritaville Hotels and Resorts, known for its properties designed to give guests a taste of “island time,” is poised to open its second urban location in the heart of fast-paced New York City this year.
The Margaritaville Resort Times Square will occupy a 32-story tower in the southern quadrant of Times Square on the corner of 7th Avenue and West 40th Street. When it opens in “late spring 2021,” it will attempt to bring a taste of fun in the sun to the urban jungle of Manhattan.
It will feature 234 rooms and other features typical to resort properties, including valet, concierge and laundry services, as well as a fitness center. But, the focus here will be on keeping the good times rolling with its five food-and-beverage establishments.
Joe Merchant will be the hotel’s coffee shop to get you started on the right foot in the morning. License To Chill Bar will feature views of Times Square along with outdoor fire pits for brisk evenings. Margaritaville Restaurant and Tiki Bar will be spread across two floors and serve up some of the chain’s signature dishes like a Cheeseburger in Paradise (naturally), margaritas (obviously), Volcano Nachos (of course) and more.
Landshark Bar and Grill on the hotel’s fourth floor and will be home to Times Square’s only outdoor pool, which will open year-round for swimming, depending on the weather. Finally, 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar will be on the 31st and 32nd floors of the hotel and will offer patrons sweeping views of the city while they sip on frozen drinks.
When it opens later this year, Margaritaville Times Square will join several recently opened Margaritaville properties, including Jacksonville Beach, Florida; Nassau, Bahamas; Palm Springs, California and more. The chain has several other properties in the development pipeline as well, including Ambergris Caye, Belize; Riviera Maya, Mexico; Cap Cana, Dominican Republic, among others.
While New York may not seem like a fit for Margaritaville’s brand, the chain is making a bet that locating itself in the tourist hot spot of Times Square will be a draw for any visitors looking for a slice of paradise in the big city.
And, it’s not the only brand betting on the Big Apple. High-end chain Six Senses is set to open its first North American property in Manhattan this year, and ultra-high-end Aman, known for its uber-luxurious resorts on remote islands and other exclusive destinations, will also open a New York property this year.
Time will tell whether a post-pandemic New York City will pay off for Margaritaville Hotels and Resorts, but judging by the group’s aggressive expansion recently, they think they’re on to something. In Times Square — a place that welcomes kitsch with open arms — the brand’s embrace of the laidback beach lifestyle just might work. I know I’d have a hard time saying no to a plate of Volcano Nachos and a frozen margarita in the middle of New York’s cold, gray winters.
Featured rendering courtesy of Margaritaville Resort Times Square
