Maldives government repurposes abandoned resort as quarantine facility
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The Maldives may be one of the smallest countries in Asia, but the government has taken a number of steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and treat locals and tourists who have contracted the novel coronavirus.
Stay updated on how coronavirus is affecting travel by signing up for the TPG newsletter and bookmarking our dedicated coronavirus hub.
A number of island resorts have allocated resources and rooms as quarantine facilities, and there is a government contact assigned to each of the 10 resort locations. According to a tweet from Minister of Tourism Ali Waheed, the country now has 1,158 rooms (2,288 beds) available for those being quarantined.
Related reading: Should I travel? Advice for the coronavirus outbreak
Among the quarantine facilities is a repurposed resort on Villivaru in the Kaafu Atoll. Back in the 1980s and 1990s, the island was home to a popular luxury resort, but the property has been abandoned for years. According to the South China Morning Post, the renovation of the property was completed in just 10 days by a crew of about 50 workers. The quarantine facility has 30 air-conditioned rooms outfitted with a flat-screen TV and fully stocked minibar.
#SupportingOurCommunity ???? https://t.co/1nvOhCJibq
— Dhiraagu (@Dhiraagu) March 18, 2020
Quarantine at a beautiful resort may sound inviting, but no visitors are allowed and movement around the resorts is restricted. Individuals won’t be going for long walks on the beach or snorkeling in the blue waters.
Despite having 13 confirmed cases at the time of writing, the Maldives government hasn’t completely closed off tourism to the islands. Many resorts have restricted reservations, and passengers with travel history to certain regions (including Iran, South Korea, mainland China, Italy, Spain and more) within the last 14 days will not be permitted entry into the country.
Furthermore, all Maldivians entering into the country are subject to a 14-day quarantine at one of the designated facilities. Tourists are not subject to this measure.
Related: These are the worldwide travel advisories for March 2020
As global concern continues to grow regarding COVID-19, it’s likely that we’ll continue to see more quarantine facilities be designated and more restrictions on tourism and travel.
SIGN-UP BONUS: 50,000 Miles
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $700
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Miles are now transferrable to several airline partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Enjoy a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $500 in travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day.
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Receive up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®
- Fly any airline, stay at any hotel, anytime; no blackout dates. Plus transfer your miles to over 15+ leading travel loyalty programs
- Named ‘Best Stand-Alone Card' by The Points Guy, 2019.
- No foreign transaction fees
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.